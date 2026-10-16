Morningstar Funds Trust Board of Trustees

Board of Trustees Responsibilities

The role of the Trustees of the Morningstar Funds Trust is to be an independent check on the management of the funds and to diligently safeguard shareholder interests. Review the following to learn more about responsibilities, principles, charters, and procedures.

Board of Trustees Guiding Principles

Audit Committee Charter

Governance Committee Charter

Board Candidate Nominating Procedures

Morningstar Funds Trust

Morningstar Funds Trust is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an open-end management investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Morningstar Funds Trust consists of nine (9) segregated portfolios each having their own investment objectives (i.e., a series fund, each referred to hereafter as “Morningstar Fund,” collectively as “Morningstar Funds”). Morningstar Funds Trust is structured as a managers-of-managers fund with Morningstar Investment Management LLC serving as the primary investment advisor with each Morningstar Fund having one or more subadvisors. Morningstar Funds Trust is available through investment programs provided by financial institutions. Important information on Morningstar Funds including its prospectus can be found here.

Statement of Shareholder Rights

When you buy shares in a Morningstar Fund, you become a shareholder of that Fund. As a shareholder, you have certain rights and protections, chief among them an independent board of trustees, whose main role is to represent your interests.

The Board of Trustees for the Morningstar Funds Trust is committed to representing your interests as well as implementing and maintaining sound fund governance principles. If you have comments or concerns about your investment in the Morningstar Funds, you may direct them to the Board of Trustees in the following ways:

By email:

BoardofTrustees.MorningstarFundsTrust@morningstar.com



By mail:

Chair of the Board of Trustees of Morningstar Funds Trust

c/o D. Scott Schilling, Chief Compliance Officer

22 West Washington Street

Chicago, IL 60602