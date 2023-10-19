Morningstar research, ratings and analytics
Morningstar has a rich history and reputation for our global capabilities in investment research, data, and leading-edge investment technology, including machine learning.
We evaluate investments from the viewpoint of an investor. You can use our data and ratings to validate important details about your funds—such as how they stack up to their peers or if we expect them to outperform over a full market cycle.
Core Morningstar ratings and visualisations
Used together, ratings and visualisations can focus investor attention on what makes your offerings special. They allow investors to pair views of historical success with future predictions of outperformance, or even assess a fund's strengths in new ways, like reviewing its manager’s approach to stock picking.