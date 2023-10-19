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Morningstar research, ratings and analytics

Morningstar has a rich history and reputation for our global capabilities in investment research, data, and leading-edge investment technology, including machine learning.

We evaluate investments from the viewpoint of an investor. You can use our data and ratings to validate important details about your funds—such as how they stack up to their peers or if we expect them to outperform over a full market cycle.

Core Morningstar ratings and visualisations

Used together, ratings and visualisations can focus investor attention on what makes your offerings special. They allow investors to pair views of historical success with future predictions of outperformance, or even assess a fund's strengths in new ways, like reviewing its manager’s approach to stock picking.

Illustration of investment ratings and visualizations included in the Morningstar essentials license package.

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Morningstar, its affiliates and content providers accept no responsibility for any investment decisions, losses or damages arising from the use of this page. The content is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. It has been prepared without regard to your financial objectives, situation or needs. You should consider its appropriateness and, where relevant, the applicable Product Disclosure Statement before making any investment decision.

Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.