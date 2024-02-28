Superannuation data and solutions

Data capabilities
Our data, covering over 26 million investments worldwide, is integrated into existing systems and workflows for seamless operation with tools and flexible application.
Empowering Australians with tools for a secure retirement.
We provide super funds, platforms and advisers with research, data, and insights to help drive better member outcomes.
Morningstar has a rich history of in-depth research on a wide range of investment products. We evaluate investments from the viewpoint of an investor. You can use our data and ratings to validate important details about your funds — such as how they stack up to their peers or if we expect them to outperform over a full market cycle.
Learn how you can get started with Morningstar. Here you can access our guide to getting your fund activated for Morningstar coverage. Once a fund is activated, it begins to flow through the entire Morningstar ecosystem and to maintain coverage over time, certain data sets are required at specific intervals to build out robust calculations, categorisations, and rankings.
Morningstar's comprehensive network of solutions informs and empowers professional and retail investors alike, as well as advisers, platforms and asset consultants across Australia. Explore our suite of solutions here and see how we support different segments in their respective investment journeys.
Morningstar, its affiliates and content providers accept no responsibility for any investment decisions, losses or damages arising from the use of this page. The content is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. It has been prepared without regard to your financial objectives, situation or needs. You should consider its appropriateness and, where relevant, the applicable Product Disclosure Statement before making any investment decision.
Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.