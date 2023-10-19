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From data feeds to research delivery, advanced analytics to CRM and financial planning technology for advisers, Morningstar's comprehensive network of solutions inform and empower professional investors and advisers so they can create great products, deliver great service, and provide great advice. Through our retail website and our subscription-based platform Morningstar Investor, we empower thousands of retail investors by democratising investment information, research and data and helping them make informed decisions about their portfolios.

Morningstar's suite of solutions

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Morningstar Direct

Morningstar Direct is a comprehensive platform that helps asset and wealth managers build their assets and manage their portfolios by supporting market research, product creation, positioning, marketing, and distribution strategies.

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Morningstar Sustainalytics

Morningstar Sustainalytics provides high-quality, analytical environmental, social and governance (ESG) research, ratings and data to institutional investors and companies.

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Adviser Research Centre

Adviser Research Centre provides easy access to Morningstar’s trusted research, comprehensive investment selection and portfolio tools, high-quality data and analytics, unparalleled market insight and client-friendly reports to help advisers drive client success.

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Morningstar AdviserLogic

AdviserLogic is Morningstar's powerful financial planning software and CRM platform that enables advisers to integrate client data from platforms, funds, life insurers and banks – streamlining their reporting and helping them engage with their client base.

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Morningstar Investor

Our flagship subscription-based tool for individual investors allows users to access Morningstar's qualitative analyst research on more than 1,600 stocks, forward-looking ratings on over 3,000 ETFs and managed funds, plus data on over 45,000 global securities, as well as easy-to-use, customisable filters to quickly identify investments that suit their goals.

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Morningstar.com.au

Morningstar Australia's retail website is our primary touchpoint with the Australian retail investor. It is a comprehensive source of investment news, research and insights for retail investors designed to empower them to make informed decisions about their investments.

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PitchBook

PitchBook's coverage includes the entirety of the public and private markets. With thousands of datasets and millions of individual insights, they've pioneered new features and products that surface the information clients need to win. A part of Morningstar, PitchBook is headquartered in Seattle, London, and Singapore with additional offices in New York and San Francisco.

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Morningstar, its affiliates and content providers accept no responsibility for any investment decisions, losses or damages arising from the use of this page. The content is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. It has been prepared without regard to your financial objectives, situation or needs. You should consider its appropriateness and, where relevant, the applicable Product Disclosure Statement before making any investment decision.

Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.