Issuer Initiated Ratings
Showcase the strength of your investment products with Morningstar’s Medalist Rating.
Morningstar Medalist Ratings are based on our global methodology, analyst rigour and transparency.
Starting from June 2026, Morningstar offers “Issuer Initiated Ratings” in Australia and New Zealand where Morningstar will receive a fee for the preparation of a Medalist Rating.
Global perspective. Local depth.
What are Morningstar Medalist Ratings?
Forward-looking ratings
The Morningstar Medalist Rating for funds is the summary expression of our forward-looking analysis of investment strategies. The Medalist Rating is expressed on a five-tier scale running from Gold to Negative, with Gold, Silver and Bronze ratings indicating that analysts expect that particular investment vehicle to outperform its Morningstar Category average over the full investment cycle.
Our rating pillars
To arrive at a Medalist Rating, Morningstar analysts assess three fundamental pillars to determine whether outperformance is likely: People, Process, and Parent.
The People Pillar encompasses the managers and analysts making a fund’s key investment decisions. The Process Pillar considers the effectiveness and repeatability of its investment strategy, while the Parent Pillar is an analysis of the offering firm and whether it puts fund investors’ interests before its own.
Morningstar combines its assessment of a fund’s fundamental pillars with an evaluation of its price to determine the fund’s likelihood of outperforming category peers, expressed through Gold, Silver, Bronze, Neutral or Negative ratings.
Stay up to date
To learn more about our methodology and any other information relevant to our Australian and New Zealand-based wholesales clients, please visit our Medalist Ratings microsite.
How advisers use Medalist Ratings
Advisers can access Morningstar’s research through our research platforms Adviser Research Centre and Direct Compass.
Investment research reports
Subscribing advisers have full access to Morningstar’s research reports, fact sheets, ESG reports and carbon reports along with configurable sections and modules to adapt to multiple client use cases and the ability to link to PDSs and TMDs.
Investment filters and screeners
Advisers can filter and sort within their selected investment universe based on qualitative ratings, index participation, price movements, ESG scores and more.
Morningstar investment compare
Advisers can compare multiple investments side by side in one view. An extensive set of Morningstar data and research is integrated in our solutions, making it easy to assess and validate recommendations in a single, configurable view.
Morningstar portfolio compare
Portfolio compare allows users to view two portfolios side by side to support their Best Interest Duty obligations. Asset allocation, underlying holdings, fees, exposures and style are all illustrated in an easy-to-read format.