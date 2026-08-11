Issuer Initiated Ratings

To arrive at a Medalist Rating, Morningstar analysts assess three fundamental pillars to determine whether outperformance is likely: People, Process, and Parent.

The People Pillar encompasses the managers and analysts making a fund’s key investment decisions. The Process Pillar considers the effectiveness and repeatability of its investment strategy, while the Parent Pillar is an analysis of the offering firm and whether it puts fund investors’ interests before its own.

Morningstar combines its assessment of a fund’s fundamental pillars with an evaluation of its price to determine the fund’s likelihood of outperforming category peers, expressed through Gold, Silver, Bronze, Neutral or Negative ratings.