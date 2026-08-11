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Issuer Initiated Ratings

Showcase the strength of your investment products with Morningstar’s Medalist Rating.

Morningstar Medalist Ratings are based on our global methodology, analyst rigour and transparency.   

Starting from June 2026, Morningstar offers “Issuer Initiated Ratings” in Australia and New Zealand where Morningstar will receive a fee for the preparation of a Medalist Rating.

Showcase the strength of your investment products with Morningstar’s medalist rating.

Morningstar research directly empowers:

6,000
Advisers
1,350+
Practices
500+
Licensees

Global perspective. Local depth.

Power of the Morningstar brand

Turn to the global leader in investment research to help drive value for your clients. Firms around the world rely on Morningstar for our research backed by our global methodology, analyst rigour and transparency.

Wide-reaching research

Morningstar’s research clients include some of Australia’s largest licensees and over 200 media users.

Entrenched market presence

We have deep and longstanding industry ties as providers of fund data to 10 of the major administration platforms in the industry as well as analyst research on managed funds and ETFs to large broker platforms.

What are Morningstar Medalist Ratings?

Forward-looking ratings

The Morningstar Medalist Rating for funds is the summary expression of our forward-looking analysis of investment strategies. The Medalist Rating is expressed on a five-tier scale running from Gold to Negative, with Gold, Silver and Bronze ratings indicating that analysts expect that particular investment vehicle to outperform its Morningstar Category average over the full investment cycle.

Our rating pillars

To arrive at a Medalist Rating, Morningstar analysts assess three fundamental pillars to determine whether outperformance is likely: People, Process, and Parent.

The People Pillar encompasses the managers and analysts making a fund’s key investment decisions. The Process Pillar considers the effectiveness and repeatability of its investment strategy, while the Parent Pillar is an analysis of the offering firm and whether it puts fund investors’ interests before its own.

Morningstar combines its assessment of a fund’s fundamental pillars with an evaluation of its price to determine the fund’s likelihood of outperforming category peers, expressed through Gold, Silver, Bronze, Neutral or Negative ratings.

Stay up to date

To learn more about our methodology and any other information relevant to our Australian and New Zealand-based wholesales clients, please visit our Medalist Ratings microsite.

Learn more
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How advisers use Medalist Ratings

Advisers can access Morningstar’s research through our research platforms Adviser Research Centre and Direct Compass.

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Investment research reports

Subscribing advisers have full access to Morningstar’s research reports, fact sheets, ESG reports and carbon reports along with configurable sections and modules to adapt to multiple client use cases and the ability to link to PDSs and TMDs.

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Investment filters and screeners

Advisers can filter and sort within their selected investment universe based on qualitative ratings, index participation, price movements, ESG scores and more.

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Morningstar investment compare

Advisers can compare multiple investments side by side in one view. An extensive set of Morningstar data and research is integrated in our solutions, making it easy to assess and validate recommendations in a single, configurable view.

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Morningstar portfolio compare

Portfolio compare allows users to view two portfolios side by side to support their Best Interest Duty obligations. Asset allocation, underlying holdings, fees, exposures and style are all illustrated in an easy-to-read format.

Looking to get Issuer Initiated Ratings for your strategies?

Morningstar, its affiliates and content providers accept no responsibility for any investment decisions, losses or damages arising from the use of this page. The content is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. It has been prepared without regard to your financial objectives, situation or needs. You should consider its appropriateness and, where relevant, the applicable Product Disclosure Statement before making any investment decision.

Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.