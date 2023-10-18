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Report Portal

Run customised, strategy-aligned investment report templates anytime, anywhere with Report Portal.

This paid addition to Morningstar Direct helps you build your brand, generate business and expand your reach with unified messaging across sales teams, asset managers and consultants.

Illustration showing how sales and marketing teams can easily run investment comparison reports based on your firm's templates.

Elevated investment reports

Generate presentation-ready reports based on templates created by your firm’s Direct users. These branded reports can be customised at the firm level to include options for investment, benchmark and peer group selection.

Users can choose the investments and benchmarks they want to feature, tailoring reports for specific needs while meeting compliance requirements.

Illustration of template edit options, which help ensure compliance while giving advisors the freedom to run custom reports.

On-demand report generation

Free up time and reduce bottlenecks with mobile-friendly reports and convenient access 24/7.

No matter where they’re located, users in the field simply log in, select a relevant, firm-approved report template and fill in the template for the business at hand.

Illustration of the reporting software interface for financial advisors in the field.

Successful data tracking

Quickly gather internal business intelligence.

Know how often specific templates are used, who’s using them, and which investments your sales teams are running up against in the field.

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Related features

Learn about other features of Direct.

Presentation Studio

Use Morningstar data and analytics to distill complex investment information into clear, custom-branded reports, product comparisons, and presentations.

Inside access to Morningstar research and insights

Curated quarterly insights on market developments and portfolio implications, drawn from Morningstar’s global research platform.
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Morningstar, its affiliates and content providers accept no responsibility for any investment decisions, losses or damages arising from the use of this page. The content is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. It has been prepared without regard to your financial objectives, situation or needs. You should consider its appropriateness and, where relevant, the applicable Product Disclosure Statement before making any investment decision.

Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.