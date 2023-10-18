Report Portal
Run customised, strategy-aligned investment report templates anytime, anywhere with Report Portal.
This paid addition to Morningstar Direct helps you build your brand, generate business and expand your reach with unified messaging across sales teams, asset managers and consultants.
Elevated investment reports
Generate presentation-ready reports based on templates created by your firm’s Direct users. These branded reports can be customised at the firm level to include options for investment, benchmark and peer group selection.
Users can choose the investments and benchmarks they want to feature, tailoring reports for specific needs while meeting compliance requirements.
On-demand report generation
Free up time and reduce bottlenecks with mobile-friendly reports and convenient access 24/7.
No matter where they’re located, users in the field simply log in, select a relevant, firm-approved report template and fill in the template for the business at hand.
Successful data tracking
Quickly gather internal business intelligence.
Know how often specific templates are used, who’s using them, and which investments your sales teams are running up against in the field.