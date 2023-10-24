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Presentation Studio

Investments aren’t just numbers — they’re stories, and you can tell those stories with Presentation Studio.

This Morningstar Direct module lets you use Morningstar data and analytics to distil complex investment information into clear, custom-branded reports, product comparisons and presentations.

An illustration demonstrating an investment product comparison report generated with Morningstar Direct Presentation Studio.

Streamline custom reporting and factsheet production

Presentation Studio’s unique template design lets firms create custom reports or standardised layouts for easy comparisons and across-the-board consistency so that communications can resonate across different audiences.

A sample investment report made in Presentation Studio. The report features the brand's logo and colors, all customizable.

Create compelling report visuals in minutes

Drag, drop and combine Morningstar-designed charts, tables and graphs with your own data, then customise the report with your unique logo and branding. Create visual stories in minutes, not hours or days, then share them with small internal groups or scale your distribution list with a licence.

An illustration of drag-and drop charts in Presentation Studio, featuring a dozen chart design options.

Share your investing strategy with scalable report distribution

A paid distribution licence lets you scale the reach of your Presentation Studio report to a wider audience. You can create reports for everything from internal-facing company reports for a large audience to reports for external client meetings and even external-facing channels such as landing pages

A marketing group, for example, could share business intelligence, board reporting, management reporting and more with audiences who are outside of sales and advisory roles.

An illustration demonstrating the ability to schedule a report to run at a custom cadence in Morningstar Direct Presentation Studio.

Related features

Learn about other features of Direct.

Report Portal

Run customised, strategy-aligned investment report templates anytime, anywhere.

Ready to see for yourself?

Morningstar, its affiliates and content providers accept no responsibility for any investment decisions, losses or damages arising from the use of this page. The content is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. It has been prepared without regard to your financial objectives, situation or needs. You should consider its appropriateness and, where relevant, the applicable Product Disclosure Statement before making any investment decision.

Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.