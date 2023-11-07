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You can rely on our high-quality data to drive efficiency.

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Proactive data management

Quality assurance that eliminates second-guessing

Our team rigorously checks across the supply chain while also performing in-process audits to review data quality at the micro and macro levels.

Relentless, dedicated support

We identify the root cause and map value streams to assess the issue’s extent and impact from end to end.

Independent measurement from a committed team

Benefit from our regular audits and reviews based on market sizing and emerging strategic needs. To ensure impartiality, our internal audits are conducted by an independent quality team.

Proven results backed by reliable data

Our global data is supported by robust collection and validation processes. By leveraging highly automated workflows alongside advanced AI and machine-learning technology, we deliver quality data at scale.

Related features

Learn about other features of Morningstar Licensed Data.

Data coverage

We’re expanding our data coverage to provide a more holistic view, both by enriching our current data and adding new data to the mix.

Global scope

Stay up to date on global events and across regulations that cover climate reporting, suitability decisions and more.

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Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.