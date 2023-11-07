Global scale in investment data

Worldwide datasets
Company and share-class data
Registered and unregistered funds
Morningstar-exclusive ratings and visualisations
Sustainability and climate research
Economic indicators
Forward and spot exchange rates
Market indices
We bring a local market lens to worldwide coverage so that you can stay current on global events. As regulations tighten, you can meet new standards and manage risk with timely data.
Company and share-class data
Registered and unregistered funds
Morningstar-exclusive ratings and visualisations
Sustainability and climate research
Economic indicators
Forward and spot exchange rates
Market indices
Embedded in regions around the world, our analysts understand the context of market moves.
Data to help you meet regulatory requirements and disclosure standards in Australia and New Zealand.
Measure risks and identify opportunities with datasets built for climate. You can automatically populate reports and confidently follow changing guidelines, such as the ASRS Climate Standards Reporting.
Morningstar, its affiliates and content providers accept no responsibility for any investment decisions, losses or damages arising from the use of this page. The content is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. It has been prepared without regard to your financial objectives, situation or needs. You should consider its appropriateness and, where relevant, the applicable Product Disclosure Statement before making any investment decision.
Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.