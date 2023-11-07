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Global scale in investment data

We bring a local market lens to worldwide coverage so that you can stay current on global events. As regulations tighten, you can meet new standards and manage risk with timely data.

Infographic showing the global concentrations of Morningstar analysts across ESG, equity, and manager research.

Global scope, local knowledge

Worldwide datasets

Company and share-class data
Registered and unregistered funds
Morningstar-exclusive ratings and visualisations
Sustainability and climate research
Economic indicators
Forward and spot exchange rates
Market indices

Data specialists in 32 countries

Embedded in regions around the world, our analysts understand the context of market moves.

Regional regulatory solutions

Efficient, effective compliance

Data to help you meet regulatory requirements and disclosure standards in Australia and New Zealand.

Sustainability and climate data

Measure risks and identify opportunities with datasets built for climate. You can automatically populate reports and confidently follow changing guidelines, such as the ASRS Climate Standards Reporting.

 

Related features

Learn about other features of Morningstar Licensed Data.

Data coverage

We’re expanding our data coverage to provide a more holistic view, both by enriching our current data and adding new data to the mix.

Data quality

Data quality underpins everything we do, from collection to processing to delivery. We’re committed to getting it right.

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