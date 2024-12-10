Broad investment data coverage

Core investments
Funds
Exchange-traded funds
Hedge funds
The number of investment strategies, asset classes and vehicles has ballooned in recent years and investors are being drawn into new corners of the market.
Our trusted data and research help investors find great investments and assemble them into balanced portfolios.
Morningstar covers about 1.4 million investment offerings globally and we're always looking for coverage expansion opportunities.
We keep real-time global market data on about 35 million equities, indexes, futures, options, commodities, and precious metals, in addition to foreign-exchange and Treasury markets.
Funds
Exchange-traded funds
Hedge funds
Model portfolios
Separate accounts
Managed accounts
Strategy data
We have a robust range of indexes across all major asset classes, styles, and strategies for making asset allocation decisions, benchmarking investment performance, and creating index-linked investable products.
Morningstar Alternatives
Morningstar Equity Indexes
Morningstar ESG
Morningstar Fixed Income Indexes
Morningstar Multi-Asset Indexes
We’re continuously evolving to meet the needs of our clients, expanding into new markets to build our coverage and cover the whole portfolio.
Structured Products/Notes
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Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.