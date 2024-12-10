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Broad investment data coverage

The number of investment strategies, asset classes and vehicles has ballooned in recent years and investors are being drawn into new corners of the market.

Our trusted data and research help investors find great investments and assemble them into balanced portfolios.

Illustration of Morningstar's broad data coverage, including managed investments, ETFs, and entities.

Managed investments

Morningstar covers about 1.4 million investment offerings globally and we're always looking for coverage expansion opportunities.

We keep real-time global market data on about 35 million equities, indexes, futures, options, commodities, and precious metals, in addition to foreign-exchange and Treasury markets.

Core investments

Funds
Exchange-traded funds
Hedge funds

Models and managed accounts

Model portfolios
Separate accounts
Managed accounts
Strategy data

Entities and securities

Primarily sourced from company filings, our company and security data includes over 500 calculated data points built from robust methodologies across fundamental and complementary datasets to help clients build better portfolios.

Additional coverage

Morningstar Indexes

We have a robust range of indexes across all major asset classes, styles, and strategies for making asset allocation decisions, benchmarking investment performance, and creating index-linked investable products.

Morningstar Alternatives
Morningstar Equity Indexes
Morningstar ESG
Morningstar Fixed Income Indexes
Morningstar Multi-Asset Indexes

Alternative investments

We’re continuously evolving to meet the needs of our clients, expanding into new markets to build our coverage and cover the whole portfolio.

Structured Products/Notes

Related features

Learn about other features of Morningstar Licensed Data.

Data quality

Data quality underpins everything we do, from collection to processing to delivery. We’re committed to getting it right.

Global scope

Stay up to date on global events and across regulations that cover climate reporting, suitability decisions and more.

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Morningstar, its affiliates and content providers accept no responsibility for any investment decisions, losses or damages arising from the use of this page. The content is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. It has been prepared without regard to your financial objectives, situation or needs. You should consider its appropriateness and, where relevant, the applicable Product Disclosure Statement before making any investment decision.

Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.