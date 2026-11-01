The past few years have rewritten the rules investors thought they knew. Trade wars have turned tariffs from a footnote into a standing policy instrument, while governments are putting self-sufficiency ahead of efficiency. Regulation is also struggling to keep pace with technological change, creating uncertainty around areas such as AI governance, data use and the infrastructure needed to support new technologies. Geopolitical flashpoints have multiplied, repeatedly reminding markets how quickly sentiment can turn. Together, these forces have made policy more consequential, less predictable and a persistent source of market uncertainty

We do not expect any of these forces to fade in 2027.

These shifts carry consequences for inflation and, in turn, bonds. The conflict with Iran has repeatedly unsettled energy prices, and questions are growing about the fiscal position of many developed countries. The disinflationary tailwind of cheap, efficient supply chains can no longer be taken for granted.

This backdrop may mean sporadic spikes in volatility, but we would not necessarily fear them. Both the Liberation Day tariff announcement in April 2025 and the onset of the conflict with Iran produced sharp selloffs that offered long-term investors the chance to buy good assets at cheaper prices. That is only true for investors who have prepared in advance, with a diversified portfolio and a time horizon long enough to wait.

Artificial intelligence adds a further layer, and it is now the dominant story in markets. It may well transform the economy, but it is also one of the largest investment programmes in modern history, and its capital needs add another claim on global savings. A great deal is being spent, which means a great deal must be earned, and how much of that spending will earn an adequate return is not yet knowable. Growing community resistance to data centres, in Australia as well as the US, is a further risk. In the meantime, AI has been a major driver of index returns, leaving indices concentrated in the theme. That concentration is the risk a diversified portfolio is built to manage.

AI is also changing what gives investors an advantage. Information is becoming easier to obtain, which weakens it as an edge, although proprietary data still sets investors apart. When everyone has access to the same facts and the same tools, the only way to outperform the market is to do something different.

That is where judgement becomes more valuable. A model can help build the valuation, but deciding what to do about it takes second-level thinking: asking not just what is happening, but what the market already expects, and where it may be wrong. AI is least helpful when there is too little data for the situation at hand, and those are often the moments that matter most.

Our edge is therefore behavioural. When fear or greed drive markets, we aim to keep our head. That discipline lets us see opportunity when others see only risk. In a market where information is abundant and conviction is scarce, patience, preparation and independent thinking are what we offer for the year ahead.