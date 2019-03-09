Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.
4
After Vanguard's news last week that expenses on 10 of its exchange-traded funds would be lower in 2019, we took a look at the downward trend in fees at several Vanguard funds against competitors in four charts.
3
Christine Benz suggests that investors with short-term goals maintain about 20% to 40% of these assets in cash equivalents; another 40% to 60% in a short-term bond fund; and the remaining 20% in an intermediate-term bond fund. Here are three of her favorite funds to fill the latter two sleeves.
16%
To mark International Women's Day, we looked at the progress in having more gender diversity on corporate boards. Madison Sargis says across the Russell 3000, women hold 16% of all companies' board positions.
12
Susan Dziubinski found 12 stocks that were added to the Morningstar Global Markets ex-US Index during its December reconstitution that are available to U.S. investors and are trading below our fair value estimates.
6
Russ Kinnel says investors are letting go of some keepers that hit a rough patch. He examines six of the most redeemed Morningstar Medalists.
Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.