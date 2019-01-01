Most Popular Articles, Videos and Investments of 2018

Building a $1 million 401(k), finding value in a turbulent stock market, and choosing the best 529 plans were some of the hottest topics on Morningstar.com last year. Investors continued to be interested in large-cap technology stocks and GE's (GE) continued troubles. Domestic-equity funds, both active and passive, dominated the most-researched funds while broad-market and dividend-focused piqued the interest of exchange-traded fund investors.

With 2018 in the rearview mirror, we’re looking back at the most-read articles, top videos, and most-researched stocks, funds, and ETFs.

Most-Read Articles

32 Undervalued Stocks

With 2017 in the books, our equity analysts name their best ideas in every sector.

Guess What? It May Actually Be Different This Time

In volatile market environments, tune out the pundits and take a look in the mirror.

10 Cheap Stocks With Growing Dividends

The Morningstar U.S. Dividend Growth Index homes in on cash-rich businesses with sustainable and growing yields.

The Best 529 Plans

Taking advantage of tax benefits by investing in low-cost, smartly designed 529 plans can stretch your college savings dollars.

Experts Forecast Long-Term Stock and Bond Returns: 2018 Edition

High starting valuations, low yields prompt muted return projections at most firms.

Most Watched Videos

5 To-Dos for Retirees as Volatility Returns

Christine Benz shares her top tips for investors in retirement or about to retire wondering what to do amid the sell-off.

3 Funds You Can Hold Forever

There are plenty of advantages to reducing portfolio turnover, and these funds are great options to hold for the long haul.

Vanguard's Hidden Gems

Russ Kinnel shines the spotlight on three medalist funds with relatively modest asset bases.

Kinnel's Favorite Funds for Retirement

Russ Kinnel says retirees don't need drastically different picks, but risk and costs might mean some funds are better choices than others.

How the Tax Changes Affect Retirees and Pre-Retirees

Baird's Tim Steffen says the new rules on itemizing and the elimination of Roth "do-overs" are most likely to affect retirees.

Most-Researched Stocks

Apple

Amazon.com

General Electric

Facebook

AT&T

Most-Researched Funds

Vanguard 500 Index

Fidelity Contrafund

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index

PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth

Most-Researched ETFs

SPDR S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF