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Comparing the Largest 100 Fund Families in Europe
BlackRock manages more European fund assets than Amundi and UBS combined. In June 2026, the top five asset managers comprised just over one-third of fund AUM among the 100 largest fund families in Europe.
The 100 largest fund families in Europe hold nearly EUR 8 trillion in actively managed funds and nearly EUR 5 trillion in passive funds. Within active funds, there isn’t one asset manager that clearly dominates the landscape but the European passive fund industry is far more concentrated with BlackRock alone accounting for 30% of passive AUM among the 100 largest fund families in Europe.
Morningstar’s Fund Family Digest: Europe in 2026 compares those 100 firms on assets, flows, fees, manager tenure and stewardship, using data as of June 30, 2026.
How Should EMEA Investors Compare Fund Families in a Crowded Cross-border Market?
Start with the qualities that persist through market cycles. How a firm attracts and retains investment talent. How it prices and governs its lineup. How consistently its funds outperform their categories after fees. Size tells you which firms are visible. It does not tell you which ones are good stewards of capital.
The digest ranks the 100 largest fund families by assets in Europe-domiciled open-end funds and ETFs, excluding money market funds and funds of funds. Each firm gets a fact sheet covering assets under management, one-year net flows, organic growth, fee levels, Medalist Rating distribution, manager tenure and retention, and lineup changes.
Morningstar’s manager research analysts assign Parent ratings to 51 of the 100 firms. The rest are rated using algorithmic techniques.
Which Asset Managers Lead the European Fund Market?
BlackRock remains Europe’s largest asset manager, with EUR 1,842 billion in European fund assets as of June 30, 2026. That is more than Amundi at EUR 733 billion and UBS at EUR 724 billion combined.
The 10 largest fund families in Europe by fund assets:
- BlackRock/iShares, EUR 1,842 billion
- Amundi/Lyxor, EUR 733 billion
- UBS, EUR 724 billion
- Vanguard, EUR 538 billion
- DWS, EUR 529 billion
- J.P. Morgan Asset Management, EUR 331 billion
- BNP Paribas, EUR 317 billion
- Nordea, EUR 296 billion
- Union Investment, EUR 287 billion
- Fidelity International, EUR 264 billion
Passive demand explains much of the order. Roughly 80% of BlackRock’s European assets sit in passive strategies, led by iShares Core S&P 500 ETF at more than EUR 130 billion and iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF at more than EUR 125 billion. Amundi and UBS each hold more than 60% of assets in passive strategies. For Vanguard, passive is effectively the entire business model.
Not every leader is built that way. J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Nordea and Union Investment still run dominant active businesses.
The list also moves. Fundsmith dropped out of the top 100 this year, weighed down by performance headwinds and outflows from its flagship equity strategy. Comgest, another quality-growth boutique, fell off in 2025. VanEck entered on the strength of thematic and sector funds, particularly in defense and semiconductors, though its pace of launches and closures drove a Below Average Parent rating.
How Concentrated is the European Fund Market Compared to the US?
Europe is far more fragmented. The five largest asset managers in Europe hold just over one-third of fund assets among the 100 largest fund families. In the US, three firms alone hold more than half.
BlackRock leads Europe with 14% of fund assets. In the US, Vanguard alone holds 28%, and Vanguard, BlackRock and Fidelity together hold more than half of assets among the 150 largest US fund firms. Fidelity here is considered separately from Fidelity International.
In actively managed assets the gap is starker still. Europe's top five firms hold roughly 20%. The US top five hold 47%.
The active side is where Europe’s decentralization shows most clearly. No single manager dominates. BlackRock ranks largest with about 5% of actively managed assets, and the top five firms together account for roughly 20%, in line with last year.
Passive is the opposite story. BlackRock alone accounts for 30% of passive assets among Europe’s 100 largest fund families, with Vanguard at 11%. UBS, Amundi and DWS round out the top five, holding between 6% and 10% each.
Active exposure means evaluating a long tail of firms on their own merits, and the odds of active managers beating their passive peers vary widely by category.
How is Consolidation Reshaping EMEA Fund Families and Distribution?
Consolidation is redrawing the top 10. BNP Paribas entered it with a 2% market share after closing its acquisition of AXA Investment Managers in July 2025, and AXA IM no longer appears in the report as a separate firm.
Amundi’s own expansion has been steady. It finalized a tie-up with Victory Capital in April 2025, taking a 26% ownership stake with 4.9% voting rights, while its US subsidiary operating under the Pioneer brand became a Victory Capital affiliate. The two firms also entered 15-year reciprocal distribution agreements. That followed the 2022 acquisition of passive specialist Lyxor and the 2024 acquisition of Zurich-based Alpha Associates, which specializes in private equity and private debt.
Distribution is shifting alongside ownership. Europe’s fund distribution landscape has traditionally been dominated by banks and insurance companies. ETFs, as exchange-traded vehicles, do not depend on those established networks, which opens a route to market for smaller and newer entrants and is reshaping broader European fund market trends.
Private markets are the next frontier and remain largely unmeasured here. More than 100 firms have registered European long-term investment funds, and long-term asset funds in the United Kingdom, with the vast majority launching one or two products at most. The group splits roughly evenly between diversified traditional managers and niche players that historically specialized in private assets. The digest currently excludes ELTIFs, LTAFs and other semiliquid funds, so alternatives figures on those firms’ fact sheets are sometimes understated.
How do BlackRock and Vanguard Compare on ETF and Fund Market Positions in Europe?
BlackRock leads both. It holds EUR 1,294 billion in European ETF assets, more than the bottom 97 firms in the report combined. Vanguard ranks fourth at EUR 241 billion, behind Amundi and DWS.
The 10 largest fund families in Europe by ETF assets:
- BlackRock/iShares, EUR 1,294 billion
- Amundi/Lyxor, EUR 396 billion
- DWS, EUR 310 billion
- Vanguard, EUR 241 billion
- UBS, EUR 174 billion
- Invesco, EUR 165 billion
- State Street, EUR 152 billion
- BNP Paribas, EUR 55 billion
- J.P. Morgan Asset Management, EUR 51 billion
- HSBC, EUR 51 billion
The vehicle mix is moving. Open-end funds still account for roughly 75% of assets captured in the report, down from more than 80% in last year’s edition.
ETFs are also becoming the vehicle of choice for active strategies. J.P. Morgan Asset Management leads that shift in Europe, holding 15% of its European assets in ETFs against just 5% in passive strategies. JPM US Research Enhanced Equity Active ETF is the firm’s second-largest fund, at roughly EUR 13 billion as of the end of June 2026.
Europe’s active ETF market reached EUR 108 billion at the end of June 2026, nearly triple the level seen at the end of 2023. Active ETFs remain a modest slice of the broader European ETF market, but investors increasingly view them as lower-cost alternatives to traditional active mutual funds, with holdings transparency and intraday tradability adding to the appeal.
The broader flow picture explains the pressure. Passive funds attracted 75% of total net flows into European funds in the second quarter of 2026.
What Matters More in Manager Selection: Size, Structure, or Stewardship?
Stewardship, and Morningstar measures it directly. The Parent Pillar rating, one of three pillars behind the Morningstar Medalist Rating, reflects analysts’ opinion of how well an asset manager stewards capital in the best interests of its investors.
Analysts weigh a firm’s ability to attract, develop and retain investment talent, its approach to succession planning and key-person risk, risk management, product development and lineup governance, and its fee philosophy.
The bar is high. Of the 51 firms rated by analysts, only seven earn High Parent ratings:
- Vanguard
- J.P. Morgan Asset Management
- Pimco
- Dimensional
- Capital Group
- Wellington Management
- MFS
Ratings are stable but not static. J.P. Morgan Asset Management was upgraded to High from Above Average in 2026 after incrementally improving the quality of its fund management teams, resources and investment processes. Pimco was also upgraded to High in 2026, on the strength of a long-standing fixed-income franchise and a lineup that includes giants such as Pimco GIS Income.
High-rated firms tend to share stable investment teams. Five-year manager retention across the group runs from 93% to 100%, with the exception of Vanguard, where more than 85% of funds have undisclosed managers and manager data points are not calculated.
Disclosure itself is a problem worth naming. Only 18 of the 100 firms disclose portfolio manager names on at least 95% of their funds, and 27 disclose managers on less than half. Among firms that do disclose, MFS leads on both measures, with an average fund tenure of 10.4 years and an average industry tenure of 16.7 years. Its research team is populated mostly by homegrown analysts, turnover is low, and high-potential analysts are often named as comanagers to prepare the next generation.
What Does “Value for Money” Really Look Like at the Fund Family Level in EMEA?
It looks like competitive pricing paired with funds analysts expect to outperform. High Parent firms tend to deliver both.
Morningstar’s Average Fee Level - Peer Group percentile-ranks each share class against Morningstar Category peers in the same distribution channel, accounting for active or passive management, then averages those ranks at the firm level. A lower number means cheaper relative to peers. Among the seven High Parent firms, Dimensional ranks cheapest at 8, followed by Capital Group at 34, Vanguard at 41, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Wellington Management at 44, MFS at 47 and Pimco at 57.
The second half of the equation is the Morningstar Medalist Rating, a forward-looking measure of the manager research team’s confidence in a strategy’s ability to outperform its Morningstar Category average after fees. Ratings run from Gold to Negative, and Gold, Silver and Bronze funds are all expected to outperform.
Scale does not guarantee it. Among Europe’s 10 largest firms, seven earn higher Medalist Ratings on fewer than half of their share classes, and only two of those seven, Nordea and Fidelity International, carry Above Average Parent ratings. Weighting by assets changes the picture considerably: the share of higher-conviction ratings rises to 66% for Nordea and 53% for Fidelity International.
Across all 100 firms, Phoenix Group leads with higher Medalist Ratings on 100% of share classes, followed by Cardano at 90%, Vanguard at 89%, Pimco at 85% and Northern Trust at 84%. Vanguard, Northern Trust and Dimensional all ranked on this list in 2025 and remain among the top firms in 2026.
Get the Top Fund Families From Every Region
The Fund Family Digest covers leading asset managers market by market, using the same ratings, fee measures and stewardship data. Compare how the largest firms stack up elsewhere: