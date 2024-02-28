Manual spreadsheets
Time consuming, error prone and difficult to scale as your business grows.
PayLogic replaces error-prone spreadsheets with a single platform to import, reconcile and analyse revenue data from multiple sources — giving you the accuracy, visibility and compliance readiness your advice business needs.
No two advice businesses are the same. PayLogic gives you the tools to configure, automate and grow — without the complexity.
Easy-to-use configuration tools let you manage advisers, clients, referral partners and payment sources — updating PayLogic as your business evolves.
A clean interface makes it easy to navigate complex tasks — setting up schemas, building reports and managing users.
Fee data flows directly to AdviserLogic and any other system — so you can support your practices regardless of how they operate.
Simplify your obligations without the paperwork overhead — audit reports are generated in minutes, not hours.
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