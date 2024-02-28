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Risk tolerance profiling that creates clients for life

FinaMetrica Risk Tolerance Toolkit accurately measures your clients’ risk comfort level and map the results into the advice process – allowing you to build portfolio they'll stay invested in – for life.
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A rigorous, academically validated measure of risk tolerance

Tried and trusted

Backed by over 2 million completed profiles across 20+ countries, FinaMetrica's methodology is independently validated and meets international psychometric standards with a reliability score of 0.9 out of 1.

Happy clients are valuable clients

Mis-framed expectations cause clients to buy and sell at the wrong time, reducing their returns. Investors who use FinaMetrica's Risk Tolerance Toolkit are more likely to stay invested according to their plan, participate in returns others miss, and remain confident clients.

A tick in every box

FinaMetrica's transparent and independently validated methodology meets regulatory frameworks across 20 countries, including Australia. So you can maintain a clear audit trail and focus on what matters most — your clients.

Flexible and efficient for your practice

Send the questionnaire directly to clients to complete in their own time. After just 10 minutes, you’ll know their risk tolerance score and how they compare to other investors. FinaMetrica risk tolerance questionnaire is also integrated within Morningstar AdviserLogic advice workflow – allowing for a seamless experience. See it in AdviserLogic.

Know your client's risk tolerance in under 10 minutes. Try it free for 30 days.

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Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.