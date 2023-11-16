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Direct Portfolio Management

The portfolio management tool is a way to easily create, edit, and analyse portfolios quickly and efficiently in Morningstar Direct. It unifies Morningstar’s powerful portfolio capabilities in a clear and intuitive interface.

Institutional investors can spend less time searching for the right tools and more time analysing the data that matters most.

Illustration of Direct Lens, showing detailed investment analysis of risk exposure, allocation, style, and growth.

Unified portfolio experience

Direct brings together the portfolio analysis tools you need. Modernise your portfolio analytics by adding both public and private investments in one place for a holistic view.

Direct can save you time, money and resources by eliminating the need for additional technology stacks and data systems.

A simplified view of the Direct Lens with graphs of Monte Carlo simulations and investment comparison reports.

Easier holdings analysis

Quickly assess the impact of your holdings. Direct makes it easier than ever to see the full impact of holdings and positions in your portfolios.

You can group holdings to assess market exposure, see how holdings interact with one another, and more.

Simplified view of Direct Lens, showing the portfolio dashboard and an investment holdings plot for analysis.

Portfolio construction and optimisation

Long-term planning requires long-term preparation. Stress test your portfolios across market and macroeconomic scenarios to see how they hold up.

Examine a portfolio’s underlying holdings for aspects of risk and exposure to help you anticipate what’s coming so your plans can stay on track.

A chart showing hypothetical performance under two historical scenarios in the portfolio analysis software.

Portfolio attribution analysis

The best way to improve your allocations is to truly understand who’s performing well and what that really means for your portfolio. See how your decisions contributed to investment results by combining rigorous methodologies with vivid graphics that clarify conclusions.

Direct supports sophisticated analysis at the manager or asset-class level, using a multi-decision hierarchy to model the portfolio decision-making process.




A simplified view of portfolio attribution analysis charts in Direct Compass.

Related features

Learn about other features of Direct.

Interactive Research

Powered by Analytics Lab, our interactive research contains live code and doesn’t require Python skills to use.

Analytics Lab

Investigate Morningstar data more deeply than ever to discover new opportunities for investing success.

Presentation Studio

Use Morningstar data and analytics to distil complex investment information into clear, custom-branded reports, product comparisons, and presentations.

Data feeds

Empower investor success with comprehensive, and timely data delivered how you want, when you want it, in a format you can use.

Ready to see for yourself?

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Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.