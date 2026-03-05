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Explore data-driven investing with Interactive Research

Perform complex investment analysis faster than ever before.

Powered by Analytics Lab, Interactive Research contains prebuilt live code and doesn’t require Python skills. This versatile tool in Morningstar Direct lets you filter, sort and query the data from our analyst insights.

Examples of Interactive Research data views inside Morningstar Direct.

Dig inside our investment research

Look behind the scenes of our latest insights. Interactive Research lets you use the same analytics as our analysts, so you can see the source of our insights and how they hold up over time.

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Simplify workflows

Interactive Research is tailored to the tasks you have to do every day, saving you time. This new technological power allows us to deliver more analytics to you, faster than ever before. From manager research to portfolio optimisation, our library covers a variety of workflows intended to help you get your job done at the click of a button.

A detailed view of portfolios and other data are available with Interactive Research capabilities.

Get easy access to deeper analysis

Interactive Research is always at your fingertips with easy access points woven throughout Direct. Whether you know how to code or not, you can analyse a library of Interactive Research from our analysts and research teams.

Illustration of a portfolio and a stock actions drop-down menu with options that include equity financials, charts, and dashboards.

Related features

Learn about other features of Direct.

morningstar_data Python Package

Get seamless access to Morningstar data and the flexibility to use it in your favourite coding environments with the morningstar_data Python package.

Analytics Lab

Investigate Morningstar data more deeply than ever to discover new opportunities for investing success.

Direct Portfolio Management

Create, edit and analyse portfolios quickly and efficiently using a clear, intuitive interface.

Connect with us

Morningstar, its affiliates and content providers accept no responsibility for any investment decisions, losses or damages arising from the use of this page. The content is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. It has been prepared without regard to your financial objectives, situation or needs. You should consider its appropriateness and, where relevant, the applicable Product Disclosure Statement before making any investment decision.

Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.