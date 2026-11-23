Related features
Learn about other features of Direct.
Direct’s elevated AI experience lets you move from insight to action not just faster, but with greater conviction and better outcomes.
Complete high-value investment tasks, sharpen your analysis and explore opportunities you never thought possible, all using natural language.
Get answers grounded in Morningstar’s comprehensive data, transparent research, proprietary analytics and investment methodologies. Every insight and output is traceable and auditable, so you can validate findings and defend decisions with confidence.
Direct AI helps you solve problems from different angles and with new perspectives. Work through complex questions, uncover unexpected connections and generate decision-ready outputs that would have been impossible or too time-consuming to produce through traditional research methods alone.
Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Direct’s agents are built specifically for investment professionals and how they work. They package decades of investment knowhow and intelligence into guided workflows that support product development, distribution and investment analysis. It’s like having a conversation with a knowledgeable analyst, anytime you need it. Users can also create their own custom agents to capture and reuse recurring research and analytical processes.
With Direct AI, you can tap into Direct’s most sophisticated tools and capabilities—and the insights that come from them—without needing extensive expertise with the application. Use Morningstar’s purpose-built Agents to easily uncover new opportunities and insights or turn your own analytical approaches into custom agents for future use.
Learn about other features of Direct.
Morningstar, its affiliates and content providers accept no responsibility for any investment decisions, losses or damages arising from the use of this page. The content is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. It has been prepared without regard to your financial objectives, situation or needs. You should consider its appropriateness and, where relevant, the applicable Product Disclosure Statement before making any investment decision.
Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.