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Analytics Lab data science tool

Dive into our vast investment data and research in a flexible coding environment. Using Python, you can rigorously analyse investments and discover new opportunities.

Cutting-edge data science tool

Analytics Lab makes it easy to create customised interactive research that can include analytics, data visualisations and research narratives. You can discover new insights and share them with your firm’s Direct users, with the appropriate licensing.

A simplified view of the Analytics Lab user interface, showing how users can write code to customize charts.

User-friendly

Drag, drop and dig deeper. We built time-saving features into Analytics Lab to simplify the often-lengthy process of finding data and developing code. Drag-and-drop capabilities automatically insert Python code from Direct datasets, lists, search criteria, custom-created portfolios and performance reports, so you know the code is robust and correct.

Drag-and-drop code snippets for faster investment analysis.

The Analysis Power Trifecta

Built for collaboration

Colleagues with Direct can use all the interactive research you create. Using Analytics Lab requires proficiency in Python, but you don’t need Python skills to interact with research from other users. You can also analyse a library of Interactive Research created by our analysts and research teams.

More efficient workflows

Apply your custom analytics across Direct. Since Analytics Lab is in the Direct ecosystem, clients can access familiar datapoints to create custom calculations in a secure system that transparently outlines their methodology, then add analytics to existing workflows.

Powerful data processing at scale

Fast results for 10 lines of code or 10,000. Analytics Lab’s hosted environment can scale based on computing needs — while analytics run on other platforms can be brought to a standstill when faced with complex calculations, Analytics Lab provides more power on demand to produce quicker results.

Related features

Learn about other features of Direct.

morningstar_data Python Package

Get seamless access to Morningstar data and the flexibility to use it in your favourite coding environments with the morningstar_data Python package.

Interactive research

Powered by Analytics Lab, our interactive research contains live code and doesn’t require Python skills to use.

Data feeds

Empower investor success with comprehensive and timely data delivered how you want, when you want it, in a format you can use.

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Morningstar, its affiliates and content providers accept no responsibility for any investment decisions, losses or damages arising from the use of this page. The content is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. It has been prepared without regard to your financial objectives, situation or needs. You should consider its appropriateness and, where relevant, the applicable Product Disclosure Statement before making any investment decision.

Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.