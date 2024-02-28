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Research that puts your clients first

Adviser Research Centre (ARC) gives you trusted research, powerful portfolio tools and timely market insights — everything you need to deliver confident, credible advice.

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Everything Morningstar does is designed to support the advice ecosystem

Regulation & compliance

Adviser Research Centre is built to help you meet your compliance obligations with confidence. Ratings and research grounded in investment merit to help support your best-interest duty.

Improving efficiency

Save time and improve efficiency in your advice processes by exporting watchlists and model portfolios, importing existing portfolios and sharing them across your practice with ease.

Thought leadership

Morningstar is a thought leader in contemporary investment thinking. Adviser Research Centre gives you access to timely market commentary and insights from Morningstar's global analyst team to support your clients' investment decisions.

Client engagement

Elevate your client engagement with professional, client-friendly reports and tools that bring your investment recommendations to life — supporting better conversations and stronger client outcomes.

Behind every great adviser is great research

Market-leading data

Every Morningstar solution is underpinned by market-leading data, powering our research, ESG and portfolio construction capabilities to deliver a more complete and reliable picture of any investment.

Governance, strategy & portfolio construction

Morningstar overlays rigorous governance, strategic asset allocation and portfolio construction expertise — from manager selection and APL development through to model portfolios and managed accounts.

Solutions built on investment merit

Morningstar builds solutions solely based on investment merit. Our research and ratings are never influenced by commercial relationships — giving you and your clients an unbiased, trustworthy foundation for every advice decision.

What sets Adviser Research Centre apart

Built for advisers. Backed by Morningstar.

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Research reports

Access Morningstar's full suite of research reports, fact sheets, sector wraps, ESG reports and carbon reports for funds, shares and ETFs — with the latest data updated and displayed, and direct links to PDSs and Target Market Determinations.

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Investment filters & ESG screeners

Filter and sort within your selected investment universe based on qualitative ratings, index participation, price movements, MOAT ratings, ESG scores and more — helping you find the right investment for every client, quickly and efficiently.

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Investment compare

Compare multiple investments side by side in one view. An extensive set of Morningstar data and research is integrated, making it easy to assess and validate your recommendations in a single, configurable view.

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Portfolio compare

Compare two portfolios side by side to support your Best Interest Duty obligations. Asset allocation, underlying holdings, fees, exposures and style are all illustrated in an easy-to-read format — integrated directly with Portfolio x-ray and watchlists.

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Portfolio x-ray

Aggregated portfolio analysis with full look-through leveraging Morningstar's complete portfolio holdings data. Combine shares, funds and ETFs, connect to client accounts for an instant overview, and include a Portfolio Sustainability Score.

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Document compendium

Automatically generate a client-facing research pack of all investments in a watchlist — perfect for including in a Statement of Advice or as supporting material. Links to PDS and other Disclosure and Regulatory documents. ESG reporting all included.

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Personalisation of advice

Align client preferences with investment recommendations using Morningstar’s fund and portfolio ESG data, ESG risk ratings, carbon metrics, portfolio involvement and ESG commitment assessments.

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Compliance support

Stay on top of your Design & Distribution Obligations with access to Target Market Determinations from product providers, and manage ongoing fee disclosure obligations with Morningstar's service fee disclosure module.

Frequently Asked Questions

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Morningstar, its affiliates and content providers accept no responsibility for any investment decisions, losses or damages arising from the use of this page. The content is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. It has been prepared without regard to your financial objectives, situation or needs. You should consider its appropriateness and, where relevant, the applicable Product Disclosure Statement before making any investment decision.

Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited (ABN 95 090 665 544, AFSL 240892) and Morningstar Research Ltd are subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited (ABN 54 071 808 501, AFSL 22896) is the Responsible Entity and issuer of the Morningstar Investment Funds. Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited and Morningstar Research Ltd do not publish qualitative research on Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited’s products and do not endorse, issue, sell or promote those products. No guarantee is provided in relation to capital repayment, income or performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.