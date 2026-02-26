Theresa Hamacher

Theresa is currently the President of Versanture Consulting, her own consulting firm. She is the author of The Fund Industry: How Your Money is Managed (now in its second edition), The Pocket Idiot’s Guide to Investing in Stocks and numerous articles about the fund industry including matters pertaining to fund board governance.

Previously, Theresa was the President of NICSA, a non-profit association working with the investment industry to develop operational best practices. Her background is in the investment side of the industry, with roles as an analyst, portfolio manager, and chief investment officer at Prudential Mutual Funds and Pioneer Investment Management USA. Theresa previously served on the board of the Calamos Mutual Funds.

As of July 1, 2022