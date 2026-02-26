Linda Davis Taylor

Linda is creator and host of Money Stories with LDT, a podcast focusing on the intersection of money, well-being and community impact. Prior to that, Linda served as the Chairperson and CEO of Clifford Swan Investment Counselors, a registered investment advisory firm in Pasadena, California. She is the author of The Business of Family: How to Stay Rich for Generations and is a frequent speaker on wealth transition, family governance, and philanthropy.

In addition to her investment counsel career, Linda has over 25 years’ experience in senior leadership positions in admissions and philanthropy at Emory University, Claremont McKenna College, Amherst College, and Scripps College.

Linda currently serves on the Board of Directors of San Pasqual Fiduciary Trust Company in Los Angeles. She also currently serves as a director for the College Futures Foundation in Oakland, CA and on the Board of Governors of the Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens. Linda previously served as Chair of the Board of Trustees for Scripps College, Claremont, California, and as a trustee for The Thacher School, an independent, secondary boarding school in Ojai, California.

As of July 1, 2022