Jennifer Choi

Jennifer is currently a Professorial Lecturer in Law at the George Washington University School of Law, teaching Regulation of Mutual Funds and Their Investment Advisers. She also currently serves as a trustee of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art.

From July 2022 to her appointment to the Board, she was senior policy adviser to Ropes & Gray. Previously, Jennifer was chief counsel of ICI Global, heading the global policy work for the Investment Company Institute (the leading trade association representing regulated investment funds). During her 16 years at ICI, she has held various roles, including associate general counsel for global capital markets policy and associate counsel for international policy. Earlier in her career, Jennifer worked at the Investment Adviser Association.

From 1995 to 1999, she held various positions at the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including assistant director in the Division of Investment Management and special counsel in the Division of Market Regulation (now the Division of Trading and Markets). At the SEC, she also received the Martha Platt Award for dedication, excellence, and integrity.