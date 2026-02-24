Barry P. Benjamin

Barry is currently an Affiliate Instructor at Loyola Maryland University. Prior to that, Barry was a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). During his 37-year career with PwC, Barry served in several leadership roles, including Global Asset and Wealth Management sector leader, US Asset and Wealth Management sector leader, and the Baltimore, Maryland office managing partner. He also served as lead engagement partner, overseeing teams providing assurance, tax and advisory services to many of the firm’s largest asset management clients in Boston, Kansas City, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. PwC is an international professional services firm providing audit and assurance, tax and consulting services.

Barry was the chair of the board of Business Volunteers Maryland, a non-profit organization seeking to strengthen the Baltimore community by making strategic connections between people, businesses and non-profits. He also served on the board and as treasurer of NICSA, a non-profit association working with the investment industry to develop operational best practices.

As of July 1, 2022