Andrew Owen

Andrew is currently President of the Board of Directors of The Sterne School, an independent school serving neurodiverse learners. Prior to this role, Andrew was an executive at Allspring Global Investments (formerly Wells Fargo Asset Management), a global investment management firm with approximately $625 billion in assets under advisement.

During his 33-year career at Allspring, Andrew held senior leadership roles spanning investment management, product development, distribution, and finance. His responsibilities included oversight of investment products, fund operations, strategic business initiatives, and global product development. Andrew’s final role at Allspring was President of the Allspring mutual funds and chair of the boards of Allspring’s Luxembourg fund complex. He previously served on the Board of Governors of the Investment Company Institute.