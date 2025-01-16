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Regulation and Compliance Tools

The Direct Advisory Suite weaves key regulation and compliance steps directly into investment planning, proposal generation, and client reporting workflows so you can be confident that your advisors are providing excellent, compliant advice.

Due Diligence Module

Make recommendations in accordance with CFR and Reg BI.

Ensure advisors compare their recommendations to reasonably available or a reasonable range of alternatives from your firm’s product shelf.

Notes can be added directly into the workflow for any funds that don’t meet suggested investment criteria, providing complete documentation on a final recommendation.

An illustration of the Due Diligence Screener, comparing five funds side by side. The tool shows differences in risk, return, and fees across options.

Enterprise Analytics Compliance Dashboard

Monitor how proposals stack up against the regulatory landscape.

The Compliance Dashboard flags client-facing reports for review if they fail to meet your key proposal criteria, helping your team achieve targeted regulatory oversight. Customize the parameters to ensure alignment with the nuances of your compliance programs.

An illustration of the Compliance Dashboard. The snapshot view shows how many reports need review for Regulation Best Interest and DOL Rollover Rule compliance.

Scenario Builder

Evaluate investment choices when testing portfolios on past performance or hypothetical scenarios.

An interactive, hypothetical-scenario tool that aligns with the SEC marketing rule. Flexible parameters allow compliance teams to meet firm-specific compliance programs more easily while equipping advisors with the tools they need to personalize their recommendations.

An illustration of the Scenario Builder, with options to generate charts showing hypotheticals, interactive analysis, or actual performance.

Morningstar Risk Ecosystem

Meet the higher standard of client care associated with CFR and Reg BI.

Meet the know-your-product and know-your-client regulatory requirements in a single workflow. Match your client’s risk profile and financial goals to your investment recommendations to demonstrate “best interest” advice for each unique investor.

An illustration of the Morningstar Risk Ecosystem. The tool compares portfolio risk vs. target risk for the current and proposed portfolio.

Best Interest Scorecard

Maintain alignment with the DOL PTE and Reg BI.

Tap into Morningstar’s 401(k) plan database and plan-fee benchmarks and get credit for personalized advice services to demonstrate the value of doing a rollover versus staying or reallocating within the plan.

Illustration of the Best Interest Scorecard, showing the value of an advisor's proposed rollover in terms of investments, client fit, and value of service.

Related features

Learn about other features of Direct Advisory Suite.

Risk profiling and risk scoring tools

Match a client risk profile with recommendations to show each investor's suitability for different investments.

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