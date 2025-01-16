Regulation and Compliance Tools

Related features
Learn about other features of Direct Advisory Suite.
The Direct Advisory Suite weaves key regulation and compliance steps directly into investment planning, proposal generation, and client reporting workflows so you can be confident that your advisors are providing excellent, compliant advice.
Make recommendations in accordance with CFR and Reg BI.
Ensure advisors compare their recommendations to reasonably available or a reasonable range of alternatives from your firm’s product shelf.
Notes can be added directly into the workflow for any funds that don’t meet suggested investment criteria, providing complete documentation on a final recommendation.
Monitor how proposals stack up against the regulatory landscape.
The Compliance Dashboard flags client-facing reports for review if they fail to meet your key proposal criteria, helping your team achieve targeted regulatory oversight. Customize the parameters to ensure alignment with the nuances of your compliance programs.
Evaluate investment choices when testing portfolios on past performance or hypothetical scenarios.
An interactive, hypothetical-scenario tool that aligns with the SEC marketing rule. Flexible parameters allow compliance teams to meet firm-specific compliance programs more easily while equipping advisors with the tools they need to personalize their recommendations.
Meet the higher standard of client care associated with CFR and Reg BI.
Meet the know-your-product and know-your-client regulatory requirements in a single workflow. Match your client’s risk profile and financial goals to your investment recommendations to demonstrate “best interest” advice for each unique investor.
Maintain alignment with the DOL PTE and Reg BI.
Tap into Morningstar’s 401(k) plan database and plan-fee benchmarks and get credit for personalized advice services to demonstrate the value of doing a rollover versus staying or reallocating within the plan.