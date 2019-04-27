2.7% That's the current yield on one of our favorite dividend-growth stocks in the industrials sector, Emerson Electric (EMR) .

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

38

That's how many sector funds follow sustainable investing mandates. We share seven of our favorites.

5 out of 6

That's how many of Dodge & Cox's funds earn Morningstar Analyst Ratings of Gold. That firm along with four others are the nominees for Morningstar's Exemplary Steward award.

2030

We expect water costs will double by then--and Ecolab (ECL) stands to benefit.

40 or so

That's how many funds tend to clear Russ Kinnel's annual screen that hunts for "fantastic" funds that rank well on a series of key metrics. Kinnel takes a look at the performance of these funds from previous years.

20%

That's how much of its revenue or profits a company must generate from the developing world to be included in Gold-rated American Funds New World (NEWFX).

300,000

That's how many new subscribers Netflix (NFLX) expects to add during the second quarter. Neil Macker gives his take on those numbers and shares what he expects to hear during earnings season from Disney (DIS) and other prominent media names.

4

That's how many new stocks were added to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index during the most recent reconstitution. We provide some information about those names and share the 10 cheapest stocks in the index today.

9%-plus

That's the total return we think investors can expect from Edison International (EIX), given its 3.5% yield and 6% earnings growth.

More than half

That's how many intermediate-term, corporate, and high-yield bond funds have have outgained their style-adjusted benchmarks over the trailing 10 years, according to a new study. John Rekenthaler explains why.

37%

That's the percentage of investors over age 70 who own an exchange-traded fund, according to a recent survey from BlackRock. Christine Benz discusses why index funds and ETFs are terrific choices for retirees.

$47,000

That's how much a $10,000 investment in Vanguard's emerging-markets stock fund at its 1994 launch would now be worth. Buying an S&P 500 index fund instead would have yielded just over $100,000. John Rekenthaler argues that emerging-markets funds have disappointed.

Access all recent article and video content in our archive.

Most Popular Articles

How Have My Fantastic Funds Lists Performed?

3 Funds With Tantalizing Dividend Yields

10 Promising Stocks at Fire-Sale Prices

Learning From My Financial Mistakes

Why Index Funds and ETFs Are Good for Retirees

Most Popular Videos

A Diversified Industrials Giant With a Growing Dividend

Give Your Portfolio a Fresh Start This Spring

These Funds Help Retirees Spend Down the Nest Egg

Investing Insights: Stock Funds for Retirees, Bank Earnings

NXP Is Positioned to Benefit From Secular Trends

Most Requested Stock Quotes

IBM

CVS

Apple

AT&T

Microsoft

Most Requested Fund Quotes

Vanguard 500 Index

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth

Fidelity Contrafund

Fidelity 500

Most Requested ETF Quotes

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

SPDR S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Invesco QQQ Trust

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF