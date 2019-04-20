$22 That's how much we think Pinterest (PINS) is worth per share. We take a deep dive into the stock, which went public this week.

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

14

Christine Benz highlights 14 key areas of your tax return to examine if you'd like to reduce your tax burden for 2019.

30

That's how many years Joel Tillinghast has helmed Fidelity Low-Priced Stock (FLPSX). He's one of five nominees for our inaugural awards for Investing Excellence--Outstanding Portfolio Manager.

2015

That's the year James Marchetti became a named manager on three of Primecap's Gold-rated funds. Marchetti and three other managers are the nominees for our Investing Excellence--Rising Talent awards.

20

The index that SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) tracks focuses on stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 20 years. Christine Benz takes a look at a few funds focusing exclusively on dividend growers.

$257

That's our fair value estimate on Goldman Sachs Group (GS); we're impressed with the firm's transformation.

222

The flagship MSCI Emerging Markets Index added that many large-cap China A-shares to its roster in May 2018, and will add more in May and November 2019. We review some notable changes that are being made to the emerging-markets indexes that many exchange-traded funds track.

About Two Thirds

Vanguard reports that roughly two thirds of IRA contributions come into the firm in the year's first four months, with most of those contributions earmarked for the prior tax year. Christine Benz talks about how to remove the roadblocks that contribute to our IRA procrastination.

$35.3 billion

That's how much cash investors piled into bond funds in March. Kevin McDevitt takes a look at the latest cash flow trends.

