3 Christine Benz says if you find yourself "crazy busy," then uncomplicating your portfolio is mission-critical. She says long-term index funds work well with the right allocations. She created three minimalist portfolios for savers .

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

6

Karen Wallace looks at six situations that might be appropriate for using your emergency fund. She suggests asking yourself how you would feel if you lost your job and didn't have any income after you had spent your emergency fund. Would you regret the expenditure and wish you had waited? If so, think before you spend.

11

Susan Dziubinski says intermediate-term bond funds raked in $15.5 billion in assets last month. She found 11 Gold-rated intermediate-term bond funds that can provide ballast to a portfolio no matter your life stage.

5

Twice a year, Morningstar's manager research analysts publish Morningstar Prospects, a list of up-and-coming or under-the-radar investment strategies that are not currently covered by the research group but might be in the future. Christopher Franz writes about five intriguing options.

$327

Karen Andersen looks at Biogen (BIIB), a wide-moat neurology innovator. Even after recent failed drug trials, we think the company is undervalued. We lowered our Biogen fair value estimate to $327 per share from $385 following the news that both phase 3 trials of Alzheimer's drug aducanumab are being discontinued.

