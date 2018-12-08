5 Christine Benz offered suggestions for improving five real-life portfolios during our Portfolio Makeover Week. She touched on asset allocation, asset location, and in-retirement withdrawal rates, among other factors.

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

10

Morningstar's roster of the best stock-pickers have found value in times of volatility and continue to purchase and hold high-quality names. The latest installment of Ultimate Stock-Pickers featured our top 10 buys and sells.

$11.7 trillion

Today there is $11.7 trillion in actively managed funds. But with money still flowing out of mutual funds, Morningstar's Russ Kinnel sees both pluses and warning signs for shareholders.

3%

After the major U.S. stock-market indexes tumbled by more than 3% on Tuesday, we found six wide- and narrow-moat companies that moved into 4-star territory. They're undervalued according to our assessment of their worth.

155,000

Data released Friday showed 155,000 new job created in November. MarketWatch reported that hiring fell short of Wall Street expectations, but the unemployment rate stayed at a 49-year low.

