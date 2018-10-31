10 Scary Stocks

Notably, all of the stocks on the list except Ferrari (RACE) carry high or very high uncertainty ratings . The uncertainty rating represents the predictability of the company's future cash flows and, therefore, the level of certainty we have in our fair value estimate of that company. Some types of companies have less predictable cash flows than others and carry higher uncertainty ratings. Firms in more economically sensitive industries, including auto manufacturers, retailers, and restaurants, generally carry higher uncertainty ratings. So, too, do companies in highly disruptive sectors such as technology and communication services.

In the spirit of Halloween, we're profiling spooky-expensive stocks. Specifically, we've uncovered the 10 most overvalued names in our coverage based on their price/fair value ratios. (We excluded extreme uncertainty stocks.)

Given the uncertainty around the future cash flows of most of the companies listed here, there's a chance that our fair value estimates may be overly modest. But even once you take into account uncertainty--as the Morningstar Rating for stocks does--most of these names are still overpriced. All but one-- Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB)--is a 1-star stock as of this writing.

Here's our take on three of the fiendishly priced names.

Netflix (NFLX)

Fair value estimate: $120.00

Uncertainty: Very high

Economic moat: Narrow

The most overpriced name in our U.S. coverage universe today, Netflix is trading at a breathtaking 137% premium to our fair value estimate--and that's after a rough month, when the stock lost more than 20%.

Morningstar assigns the largest online video provider in the U.S. a narrow moat, based on the firm's intangible assets and a network effect derived from its massive worldwide subscriber base, explains senior analyst Neil Macker. Although Netflix put up stronger than expected subscriber growth in the latest quarter, it experienced a fee cash flow loss. Macker notes that increased competition in the next five years will necessitate an ongoing cash burn that will limit margin expansion.

Our $120 fair value estimate assumes Netflix's domestic paid streaming subscriber count tops 70 million by 2022 and the international streaming paid subscriber base expands to 133 million by 2022. That being said, Macker notes that estimating subscriber levels in an evolving landscape such as streaming media isn't easy.

"The subscription video on demand market remains very difficult to forecast with precision," he admits. "For these reasons, we assign Netflix's shares a very high uncertainty rating."

But even if you take that uncertainty rating into consideration, the stock trades in 1-star range as of this writing.

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

Fair value estimate: $26.00

Uncertainty: High

Economic moat: Narrow

The largest healthcare staffing firm in the U.S. is about 94% overvalued by our metrics. Senior equity analyst Vishnu Lekraj calls AMN's employment network "formidable" and notes that a shortage of healthcare workers will provide the narrow-moat firm with a solid long-term operating platform.

"The use of healthcare is expected to increase at a solid clip over the coming decades, and the pipeline of healthcare professionals is not expected to keep pace," he explains. "This combination of factors will serve as a strong foundation for AMN Healthcare over the next several years. We believe baseline demand will steadily rise for the firm's core service--providing temporary and permanent labor for healthcare providers--over an extended period."

Despite the solid prospects, Morningstar estimates AMN's fair value to be $26--well below where the stock trades today. Morningstar expects revenue to compound at a 4% annual growth rate during our 10-year explicit forecast, and operating margins to range from a low of -5.4% to a high of 10.5%, with an average of 5.2%, reports Lekraj. Results can fluctuate during an economic cycle.

"Through periods of economic expansion, the firm can produce double-digit revenue and profit growth," says Lekraj. "During an economic downturn, the firm can experience deep retrenchment for both its top and bottom lines."

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Fair value estimate: $77.00

Uncertainty: High

Economic moat: Narrow

Shares of the athletic-wear-maker are up more than 70% this year and trade at a 76% premium to our fair value estimate. In September, we boosted the narrow-moat firm's fair value estimate by a few dollars, after raising our near-term revenue outlook, notes analyst Sonia Vora. Indeed, there's much to like about the company.

"Despite an onslaught from competitively advantaged foes with deep pockets, Lululemon’s high-quality products and brand recognition have helped the company boost its market position without ceding pricing power, as evidenced by its industry-leading gross margins (averaging 53%) and double-digit average annual same-store sales growth since 2010," she argues. "We continue to see opportunities for top-line growth as the firm expands outside of its core North American womenswear market into new geographies and product categories."

That being said, Morningstar pegs the company's fair value estimate at $77--well below where shares currently trade. Expanding into men's offerings, exploring e-commerce opportunities, and increasing its global footprint should drive overall top-line growth at a midteens rate during the next three years, says Vora. But we expect growth to slow thereafter to 4% by the end of our 10-year forecast. Given our assumptions, Vora calls the shares "substantially overvalued."