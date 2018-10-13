Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.
15%
On the heels of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which called for more electric vehicles, Seth Goldstein revisited Morningstar's projections. We think that 15% of all new passenger vehicles globally will be electric by 2028. What does increased adoption mean for investors? He flags these ideas:
Our top picks to invest in growing EV adoption include Albemarle (ALB), BMW (BMWYY,) BorgWarner (BWA), Edison International (EIX), General Motors (GM), and SQM (SQM).
0.07%
Looking for dividend fund? Adam McCullough highlighted Silver-rated the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), the cheapest dividend focused fund (7 basis point expense ratio) which he calls "compelling fund for exposure to profitable, large-cap U.S. stocks with attractive dividend yields."
-5.97%
It was a wild week in the market, with the S&P 500 ended 5.97% lower on the week despite Friday's rebound. But did the decline open up a ton of opportunities? Not really. Director of North American Equity Research Dan Rohr thinks that stocks are now just closer to fair value and that investors still need to be picky about stock selection.
13
After a rebalance, the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index (which holds the least expensive wide moat stocks) added 13 new stocks including Intel (INTC) and Gilead (GILD).
4
Matthew Dolgin discussed four data center REITS, and he thinks the move to cloud computing will keep demand for data centers high. His favorite choice is CoreSite (COR).
CoreSite has data centers only in eight U.S. cities, and it runs Internet exchanges in each of them, making its properties key components of the Internet's backbone. With hundreds of network service providers exchanging traffic, these buildings are very difficult to replicate and highly valuable to tenants that need proximity to Internet exchange points. We think this protects CoreSite even if industry trends slow.
Most Popular Articles
- America's Retirement System: Winners and Losers
- Your Market Downturn Tool Kit
- 18 Quality Stocks Now on Sale
- Should We Have Foreseen This Bull Market?
- Five Upgrades and Downgrades to Kick Off Fall
Most Popular Videos
- AT&T vs. Verizon: Which Is the Better Dividend Play?
- 2 Undervalued REITs
- What Should You Consider in a 'Forever Home?'
- 4 Big Fund Upgrades and Downgrades
- Cloud Explosion Is Boosting These REITs
Most Requested Stock Quotes
IBM
Amazon
Most Requested Fund Quotes
Templeton Global Bond
Fidelity Contrafund
Vanguard 500 Index
T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index
Most Requested ETF Quotes
SPDR S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Invesco QQQ
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation
Vanguard S&P 500
Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.