6% Equity analyst Ali Mogharabi lowered Facebook 's (FB) fair value estimate by 6%, to $186 per share after the social media site reported slightly disappointing second-quarter earnings . The firm’s reported revenue was in line with our internal forecast but below consensus. And while the firm did beat expectations on the bottom line, its announcement that it expects operating margins to trend in the mid-30s during the next couple of years (as a result of investments in innovation, content creation, and data protection) was disappointing , said Mogharabi.

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

4

There are four pillars driving wide-moat Amazon’s (AMZN) success, says consumer strategist R. J. Hottovy: Amazon Web Services, advertising services, third-party sales, and Prime memberships. Hottovy plans to raise Amazon’s fair value estimate to $2,200 from $1,900 after the online retailer reported strong second-quarter results.

$1,000

Ditching cable television can save the average person well over $1,000 a year, according to Reviewed.com. This article explains how the math breaks out.

$3

In the wake of the departure of its CEO, Intel (INTC) delivered fantastic second-quarter results thanks to an impressive showing by the data center group while raising its full-year top-line guidance by $2 billion. Senior equity analyst Abhinav Davuluri is raising Intel’s fair value estimate by $3 to $65 per share after incorporating the updated 2018 guidance. With the recent sell-off, he thinks Intel offers a compelling investment opportunity.

8%

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) continued its strong 2018 performance with second-quarter top and bottom line (excluding the latest fine from the European Commission) coming in higher than our projections and consensus. Revenue growth was driven mainly by Google's advertising and other revenue, including the Google Cloud Platform. Equity analyst Ali Mogharabi is increasing Alphabet’s fair value estimate by 8%, to $1,300 per share.

