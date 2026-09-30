Pradeep Ramakrishnan
Executive Director (Capital Market), IFSCA
One destination with everything you need to grow your practice. At the Morningstar Investment Conference India, advisers and other financial professionals get the latest strategies, independent research, and market insights so you can focus on what matters.
Stay tuned as we reveal the date and venue for the 2027 edition.
Join advisors and other industry experts for interactive discussions and shared-interest meetups. Connect in the relaxation lounge, at the coffee bar, or in our exhibit area, where you can focus on meaningful conversations.
Sponsors help us bring the Morningstar Investment Conference to the next level, with their support fostering the connection that attendees demand. You can join the ranks of sponsors to leave a lasting impact in 2027. Packages available soon.