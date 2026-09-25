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Build client trust with Morningstar Data

You can rely on our high-quality investment data as a trusted source that creates efficiency.

Get more time to showcase strengths, discover hidden value, and create products that are built for today, tomorrow, and the future.

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Proactive data management

Quality assurance that eliminates second-guessing

Our team rigorously checks across the supply chain while also performing in-process audits to review data quality at the micro and macro levels.

Relentless, dedicated support

We identify the root cause and map value streams to assess the issue’s extent and impact from end to end.

Independent measurement from a committed team

Benefit from our regular audits and reviews based on market sizing and emerging strategic needs. To ensure impartiality, our internal audits are conducted by an independent quality team.

Proven results based on accurate data

Our global data has nearly perfect accuracy. By using highly automated collection processes and adopting advanced AI and machine-learning technology, we provide you quality data at scale.

Related features

Learn about other features of Morningstar Licensed Data.

Data coverage

We’re expanding our data coverage to provide a more holistic view, both by enriching our current data and adding new data to the mix.

Global expertise

Stay up to date on global events and stay on top of regulations covering climate reporting, suitability decisions, and more.

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