Global expertise in investment data

Worldwide datasets
Company and Share-Class Data
Registered and Unregistered Funds
Morningstar-Exclusive Ratings and Visualizations
Sustainability and Climate Research
Economic Indicators
Forward and Spot Exchange Rates
Market Indexes
We bring local market expertise to worldwide coverage so that you can stay current on global events. As regulations tighten, you can meet new standards and manage risk with timely data.
Company and Share-Class Data
Registered and Unregistered Funds
Morningstar-Exclusive Ratings and Visualizations
Sustainability and Climate Research
Economic Indicators
Forward and Spot Exchange Rates
Market Indexes
Embedded in regions around the world, our analysts understand the context of market moves.
Rest easy knowing that you’ll meet regulatory requirements and disclosure standards in your region.
Measure risks and identify opportunities with datasets built for climate. You can automatically populate reports and confidently follow changing guidelines, such as the EU Sustainable Finance Action Plan.