Broad investment data coverage

Core investments
Open-End Funds
Exchange Traded Products
Closed-End Funds
Hedge Funds
Money Market
Unit Investment Trusts
The number of investment strategies, asset classes, and vehicles has ballooned in recent years, and investors are being drawn into new corners of the market.
Our trusted data and research help investors find great investments and assemble them into balanced portfolios.
Morningstar covers about 1.4 million investment offerings, and we're always looking for coverage expansion opportunities.
We keep real-time global market data on about 35 million equities, indexes, futures, options, commodities, and precious metals, in addition to foreign-exchange and Treasury markets.
Open-End Funds
Exchange Traded Products
Closed-End Funds
Hedge Funds
Money Market
Unit Investment Trusts
Model Portfolios
Separate Accounts
Managed Accounts
Strategy Data
Variable and Fixed Annuities
Variable Annuity Underlying Funds
Variable Annuity Subaccounts
Life Insurance
Insurance Policies (Policy Level)
Group Retirement Plan Annuities
Retirement Plans
Collective Investment Trusts (including Stable Value)
Health Savings Accounts
529 Plans
Form 5500
Pensions (Policy Level)
Pension Underlying Funds (Fund Level)
Pension Policies
Corporations
Fund Companies
Common and Preferred Stock
Corporate and Sovereign Bonds
Municipal Bonds
Syndicated Loans
Securitized Debt
We have a robust range of indexes across all major asset classes, styles, and strategies for making asset allocation decisions, benchmarking investment performance, and creating index-linked investable products.
Morningstar Alternatives
Morningstar Equity Indexes
Morningstar Sustainability Indexes
Morningstar Fixed Income Indexes
Morningstar Multi-Asset Indexes
We’re continuously evolving to meet the needs of our clients, expanding into new markets to build our coverage and cover the whole portfolio.
Structured Products/Notes