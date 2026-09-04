Alternative ETFs: Types, Uses, and Portfolio Risks

Exchange-traded fund launches have exploded in recent years. In such a crowded marketplace, alternative ETFs aim to offer something different than mainstream assets. The category has attracted $11.1 billion in inflows in 2026 through August, already topping the previous flows record.

But alternative strategies aren't always right for investors. What advantages are new, and what could be accomplished with traditional stocks and bonds?

With open client discussions, advisors can prove that they’re on top of market developments. The Liquid Alternatives Landscape explores how alternative investments are reshaping portfolios and what this means for investors and advisors.

Let’s get into the data.