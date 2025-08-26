Ron Bundy joined Morningstar in 2019 as President of Morningstar Indexes and has led a transformational period of growth for the global index provider. In 2023, his role expanded to take on leadership of Morningstar Sustainalytics in addition to Morningstar Indexes. In this role, Bundy oversees all aspects of Morningstar Sustainalytics and Morningstar Indexes as they expand globally.

Bundy and his leadership team across Sustainalytics and Indexes are responsible for developing and executing on a global strategic plan to grow the businesses, enter new markets and channels of distribution, develop innovative new products, and build a culture of high performance based on trust and mutual respect while aligning with other Morningstar groups to meet and exceed client expectations.