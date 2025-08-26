Ron Bundy, President, Morningstar Sustainalytics & Morningstar Indexes
Education
BA Business and Economics, Western Washington University
Media Resources
+1 312 696-6037
newsroom@morningstar.com
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Ron Bundy joined Morningstar in 2019 as President of Morningstar Indexes and has led a transformational period of growth for the global index provider. In 2023, his role expanded to take on leadership of Morningstar Sustainalytics in addition to Morningstar Indexes. In this role, Bundy oversees all aspects of Morningstar Sustainalytics and Morningstar Indexes as they expand globally.
Bundy and his leadership team across Sustainalytics and Indexes are responsible for developing and executing on a global strategic plan to grow the businesses, enter new markets and channels of distribution, develop innovative new products, and build a culture of high performance based on trust and mutual respect while aligning with other Morningstar groups to meet and exceed client expectations.
Prior to joining Morningstar, Bundy spent fifteen years at Russell Investments including as CEO of Russell Indexes where he helped oversee a period of transformational growth for that global index franchise, then supported the combination with FTSE and creation of FTSE Russell following the acquisition by the London Stock Exchange Group in 2015.
While at Russell Investments, Bundy also served as President and CEO of Russell Investments Japan and led the strategic collaboration with BNY Mellon, Russell Mellon Analytics, to market, overseeing sales and client services divisions. Earlier in his career, Bundy held a number of sales leadership roles with Xerox Corporation.
Bundy has a bachelor’s degree in business and economics from Western Washington University and is a Board Member of the Index Industry Association.