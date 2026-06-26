Proprietary data at scale
Working with proprietary financial data at scale.
We challenge what's hidden, complex, and inefficient so nothing stands between investors and their goals. The teams doing that work are hiring across artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, software engineering, and quantitative research. If that's the problem you want to work on, there's a place for you here.
Working with proprietary financial data at scale.
Collaborating across research, product, and engineering teams.
Building tools that support real investment decisions.
Continuous learning, with room to build new skills, explore new paths, and go deeper in your craft.
EEO is the law. E-Verify Notice: English and Spanish. Right to Work Notice: English or Spanish.
All statistics and data points above are sourced from Morningstar's Corporate Sustainability Report as of Dec. 31, 2025 or Bureau of Labor Statistics data.