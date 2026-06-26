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AI and technology careers at Morningstar

Our AI and machine learning teams work with data built over decades. Your judgment and perspective help move that information from complex and hidden to clear and actionable for the investors who rely on us.
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Work that puts decades of proprietary financial data in your hands

We challenge what's hidden, complex, and inefficient so nothing stands between investors and their goals. The teams doing that work are hiring across artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, software engineering, and quantitative research. If that's the problem you want to work on, there's a place for you here.

What AI and technology work looks like at Morningstar

Morningstar's data and research infrastructure spans decades. AI and engineering teams build on that foundation directly, improving data quality, developing new research tools and products, forming connections to AI platforms, and making financial information more accessible and actionable for investors.
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Proprietary data at scale

Working with proprietary financial data at scale.

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Cross-functional collaboration

Collaborating across research, product, and engineering teams.

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Tools for real decisions

Building tools that support real investment decisions.

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Continuous learning

Continuous learning, with room to build new skills, explore new paths, and go deeper in your craft.

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Frequently asked questions

EEO is the law. E-Verify Notice: English and Spanish. Right to Work Notice: English or Spanish.

All statistics and data points above are sourced from Morningstar's Corporate Sustainability Report as of Dec. 31, 2025 or Bureau of Labor Statistics data.