Turn data into a differentiator
Raw data isn’t enough—Morningstar delivers the edge that hedge funds rely on to overcome challenges around producing alpha, portfolio construction, and complexity.
In an increasingly competitive and challenging hedge fund market, true value must be proven. Our research and data power alpha generation, sharpen risk management, and strengthen allocator confidence.
Raw data isn’t enough—Morningstar delivers the edge that hedge funds rely on to overcome challenges around producing alpha, portfolio construction, and complexity.
Morningstar provides more than data. Our independent research and cross-asset datasets offer the insight hedge funds need to generate conviction, manage risk, and navigate evolving markets.
We fit seamlessly into workflows—reducing friction across research, portfolio construction, and reporting. The result? Faster, more precise decisions that sharpen alpha generation and strengthen risk management.
Morningstar’s trusted products can support hedge funds in filtering market noise, meeting rising demands, strengthening relationships, and more.
Coverage of registered and unregistered managed investments including managed fund data, equity research, equity data, and market data.
Benchmarks—as the foundation for investable products and the starting foundation for direct indexing portfolios.
Credit risk of corporate and sovereign entities, financial institutions, and project and structured finance transactions.
Contact Kevin Malone, SVP of Business Development to find out how Morningstar can help streamline your business.