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Hedge fund analysis at Morningstar

In an increasingly competitive and challenging hedge fund market, true value must be proven. Our research and data power alpha generation, sharpen risk management, and strengthen allocator confidence.

Turn data into a differentiator

Raw data isn’t enough—Morningstar delivers the edge that hedge funds rely on to overcome challenges around producing alpha, portfolio construction, and complexity.

Gain clarity, confidence, and control

Morningstar provides more than data. Our independent research and cross-asset datasets offer the insight hedge funds need to generate conviction, manage risk, and navigate evolving markets.

Drive results with our deep experience

3T+
Assets supported globally
90%
Top hedge funds using Morningstar data
20+
Investment universes covered by Morningstar data

Improve hedge fund strategies

We fit seamlessly into workflows—reducing friction across research, portfolio construction, and reporting. The result? Faster, more precise decisions that sharpen alpha generation and strengthen risk management.

Explore our solutions

Morningstar’s trusted products can support hedge funds in filtering market noise, meeting rising demands, strengthening relationships, and more.

Licensed Data

Coverage of registered and unregistered managed investments including managed fund data, equity research, equity data, and market data.

Indexes

Benchmarks—as the foundation for investable products and the starting foundation for direct indexing portfolios.

Sustainalytics

Independent ESG and corporate governance research, ratings, and analytics.

DBRS Credit Ratings

Credit risk of corporate and sovereign entities, financial institutions, and project and structured finance transactions.

PitchBook

Private capital markets data on over 6 million companies and 2 million deals.

Make informed decisions today

Contact Kevin Malone, SVP of Business Development to find out how Morningstar can help streamline your business.

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