Terrific Funds, Upgrades, and IPOs

35 years That’s how long Morningstar has been in business. We celebrated the milestone with a list of 35 great investments .

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research.

-7.6%

That’s how much Uber (UBER) lost on its first day of trading. We take a look at how some recent IPOs have performed and whether they’re worth owning today.

8

That’s how many funds we upgraded last month; we also downgraded 11 funds.

37%

That’s how much Tenneco’s (TEN) stock lost in one day after missing earnings estimates. We think the market is unfairly punishing the shares.

Almost 5 million

That’s how many participants there are in the Thrift Savings Plan, making it the largest retirement plan in the United States. We review the recent changes to the plan and what those changes mean for investors in it.

30% to 40%

That’s how much, on average, investors should have in equities at the point of retirement, says J.P. Morgan’s Anne Lester.

28

That’s how many funds passed Russ Kinnel’s screen this year, qualifying as “Terrific Funds.”

31%

That’s the percentage of companies in the S&P 500 facing secular risk today, according to T. Rowe Price. Read what two top managers think about secular changes in the market and what that means for investors.

$4.1 billion

That’s how much money flowed into U.S. sustainable open-end and exchange-traded funds during the first quarter of 2019, setting a record for a quarter.

More than 10%

Poor timing cost investors in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity ETF (HEDJ) that much per year between 2010 and 2019. We take a look at the perils of trying to time currencies.

$37

That’s our fair value estimate on AT&T (T). We think it is attractively priced today.

50.04% vs. 49.94%

That’s the slight edge in assets that active U.S. equity funds held over passive U.S. equity funds at the end of April.

