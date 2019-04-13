9 That's how many fund strategies were upgraded in March. Tony Thomas walks through our fund analyst rating changes for last month. Near 7% That's the dividend yield on mall REIT Macerich (MAC) . Kevin Brown discusses three REITs offering above-average yields .

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

$11.8 billion

That's how much money has flowed out of Dodge & Cox's funds during the past year. Gabrielle DiBenedetto discusses the headwinds that even the best active fund managers face today.





90%

That's how much of the pharmaceutical distributor market that AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Cardinal Health (CAH), and McKesson (MCK) control. Soo Romanoff discusses the recent changes we've made to the moat trend ratings and fair value estimates of these companies.



3

That's the total number of funds Christine Benz includes in her new tax-efficient model portfolios for minimalists. One set is designed for those saving for retirement while the other is for retirees.



3.31%

That's the SEC yield on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM). Christine shares two more of her favorite picks for investors seeking high-yielding equity funds and ETFs.



1992

That's the year Eugene Fama and Kenneth French introduced the concept of the value premium: Stocks trading at low price/book multiples tended to outperform those trading at high multiples over long time horizons. Ben Johnson discusses value's long stretch of underperformance and names some of his favorite ETFs plying the strategy.



2.9%

That's how much the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index gained during the first quarter, after a seesawing 2018. Zachary Patzik takes a look at how bond funds are doing so far this year.



56%

According to a recent study, that's the percentage of middle-income boomers that think Medicare pays for ongoing long-term care (it doesn't). Contributor Mark Miller takes a look at the financial risks Medicare enrollees face in five key areas.



0.025%

That's the modest expense ratio on Fidelity US Bond Index (FXNAX). Alex Bryan takes a closer look at this recently upgraded fund.

