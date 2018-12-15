5 Christine Benz offers five ideas for improving your portfolio , lowering your tax bill, and wringing more from your cash holdings as part of a regular review and especially amid market volatility.

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

1,400

Contributor Mark Miller says there's a growing "couples disconnect" when it comes to retirement. A study by Katherine Carman, a senior economist at Rand Corp., looked at 2,600 couples and found 1,400 unique retirement pathways.

7

Karen Wallace looks into Brexit amid the British prime minister's decision to delay a vote on the plan. We answer seven questions about the situation.

3

Eric Jacobson says there are three key things to keep in mind as questions about a recession linger. He reminds us:

Investors who have embraced that uncertainty, holding sensible portfolios over the years without jumping in and out of the market would have done just fine despite those zigs and zags.

1.25%

Andrew Bischof says we are forecasting 1.25% annual electricity demand growth through 2030. He says utilities will have to invest in grid expansion, smart networks, safety, reliability, and renewable energy to benefit from new demand sources.

