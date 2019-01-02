Stock Market Outlook: Global Equities Are Starting to Look Attractive

Amid political turmoil around the world, the Morningstar Global Markets Index dropped 14% in the fourth quarter to Dec. 20, leaving the broad measure 10% below where it had started 2018.

From a bottom-up perspective, global equities are beginning to look attractive. The median stock across our 1,500-plus coverage trades at a 14% discount to our estimate of fair value. Entering the fourth quarter, we had pegged the typical stock as fairly valued. Not surprisingly, we also see more strong buying opportunities, with 6% of our coverage trading at 5 stars, up from 2% a few months ago.