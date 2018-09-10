Artisan Global Value Team Will Split

The team that had managed both Artisan International Value (ARTKX) and Artisan Global Value (ARTGX) will become two distinct entities as of Oct. 1, 2018. The two funds have been comanaged Daniel O'Keefe and David Samra for more than a decade, but with this split, O'Keefe will become the lead manager of Global Value while Samra will lead International Value.
Meanwhile, associate managers Ian McGonigle and Joseph Vari will join Samra as comanagers on Artisan International Value, while associate managers Justin Bandy and Michael McKinnon will join O'Keefe as comanagers on Artisan Global Value.
These changes likely reflect a desire to promote and create opportunities for members of the global value team, while also allowing O'Keefe and Samra to run their own shows. Also, each fund will now have its own dedicated resources, with Samra's team based in San Francisco and O'Keefe's team based in Chicago. The two lead managers also believe that this change will allow for greater flexibility within each portfolio, as it will be easier to build and exit positions independently.
With both funds' teams remaining intact, they retain their Morningstar Analyst Ratings of Gold.
