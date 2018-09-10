Artisan Global Value Team Will Split

The team that had managed both Artisan International Value (ARTKX) and Artisan Global Value (ARTGX) will become two distinct entities as of Oct. 1, 2018. The two funds have been comanaged Daniel O'Keefe and David Samra for more than a decade, but with this split, O'Keefe will become the lead manager of Global Value while Samra will lead International Value.

Meanwhile, associate managers Ian McGonigle and Joseph Vari will join Samra as comanagers on Artisan International Value, while associate managers Justin Bandy and Michael McKinnon will join O'Keefe as comanagers on Artisan Global Value.