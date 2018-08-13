How to Invest Late in the Economic Cycle

On Aug. 22, you'll hear that the current bull market--should it still be in place--is the oldest bull market since World War II. By that time, too, the current economic recovery, which began in July 2009, will be 74 months old, the third-longest since 1857 and twice the length of the average economic expansion. All of this begs two questions: Are we in the late stages of an expansion, and if so, what are the best investments for it?

Every so often, you notice some things are starting to show their age. Your lawn mower now requires Herculean effort to start. Your wife gently suggests you get a sports coat made in this century. You realize your air conditioner was made in the Bush administration. The first Bush administration.

First, a caveat: Bull markets don't die of old age. They usually die of shock: some unexpected event that makes investors re-evaluate their assumptions. Just because the expansion is old is no reason to believe it will collapse tomorrow. Nevertheless, it makes some sense to look at the common hallmarks of a late-cycle economy and how the stock market reacts to them.

One touchstone of a late-cycle economy is full employment, which is a very good thing indeed. The unemployment rate was 3.9% in July. Economists generally consider a 4% unemployment rate as virtually full employment. (You're always going to have a few people between jobs). Full employment means people have money in their pockets to spend, which means the economy will continue to expand as demand for computers, homes, and cars increases.

Increased demand has two potentially negative consequences, however. The first is that manufacturers may not be able to keep up with all that demand. Normally, that means they will raise prices--and those higher prices will flow across the entire manufacturing chain, starting with raw materials. To make a car, you need steel; to make steel, you need iron ore. Rising prices, by definition, is inflation.

The second negative consequence--from an investor's point of view--is that low unemployment typically leads to higher wages, which reduces corporate profitability. Companies may decide to hire inexperienced workers, only to discover that training new workers costs money, too.

"They often make the mistake of hiring new people who need so much training that, by the time they master a new job, the recovery is over," says John Lonski, managing director and chief economist at Moody's Analytics.

All of these factors could lead to higher interest rates, and, in fact, the Fed has been nudging short-term rates up since December 2015, albeit from a very low base. As rates rise, companies and individuals have to pay more for loans, bonds look more attractive than stocks, and, eventually, the market corrects.

The question is where we are in the economic cycle, which is more art than science. There's little evidence that the price of raw materials is rising. Iron ore, for example, is down 3.05% the past 12 months and down 49.62% the past five years. Copper, long hailed as a bellwether for inflation, is down 1.78% the past 12 months. Gold? Down 3.5% the past 12 months.

Real hourly wages aren't showing much evidence of inflation, either. Adjusted for inflation, median weekly earnings for full-time employees are down 0.57% from a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"I'd be more convinced we're at the late cycle if we saw more evidence of earnings growth," Lonski says.

One reason the economy isn't showing its age is the tax cut passed at the end of 2017. By all accounts, tax reform has boosted consumer and business spirits. The University of Michigan's Consumer Confidence survey remains high, despite a small downtick in June. If the NFIB's Small Business Survey was any higher, police would have to take away their car keys.

Still, there are some worrisome signs. The 10-year Treasury note rate, which views inflation the way Superman regards kryptonite, has risen to 2.96% from its all-time low of 1.38% in July 2016. And, while consumers are optimistic about jobs and employment, the University of Michigan's survey shows they are increasingly worried about interest rates, inflation, and tariffs.

As long as inflation and interest rates remain low, investors can generally run with the economy, which was ticking along a 4.1% pace in the second quarter. Companies are still seeing increased profits from lower corporate tax rates. Hey, if you own a convertible, you ride with top down when the weather's good.

Sooner or later, however, industries that fare best in a late cycle should start to pick up. Those include energy stocks, materials, and industrial stocks. Ben Johnson, director of global ETF research for Morningstar, notes that when making sector bets, the holding period is probably shorter than your average investor, meaning you don't necessarily have to look for the lowest fee. More importantly, look for ETFs that cast a wide net among small-, mid- and large-company stocks.

"The more sweeping the portfolio, the more bang for your buck," Johnson says.

If that's the case, look past the Sector SPDRs, such as Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE), which charges just 0.13% in expenses. Instead, consider a more broadly based sector ETF, such as Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), which, although largely composed of big companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM), also holds stocks such as the $5.7 billion Denbury Resources (DNR). The fact that the fund charges 0.10% in annual expenses and trades for free on the Vanguard platform doesn't hurt, either.

Another alternative in the energy space: Fidelity MSCI Energy ETF (FENY), which weighs in at 0.08% annual expenses. Like the Vanguard offering, ExxonMobil is the fund's largest offering. And the ETF trades free on Fidelity's platform.

The same criteria holds true for the other two late-cycle sectors: industrials and materials. For industrials, consider Vanguard Industrials Index ETF (VIS) or Fidelity MSCI Industrials ETF (FIDU). On the materials side, there's Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) or Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT).

When will it be time to start letting these sectors go? When companies start reporting that increased labor costs are dragging down earnings. Then you'll probably have to drive with the top up and add defensive sectors: healthcare, utilities, and consumer staples. But that could be a ways off yet.

John Waggoner is a freelance columnist for Morningstar.com. The views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of Morningstar.com.