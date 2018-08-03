Investing by Life Stages: A Guide for Your Financial Future

Whether you're an early career accumulator, a retiree, or somewhere in between, we hope you've culled some useful information from the guide that we created with Tribune Content Agency.
On this page, you'll find supplementary articles, videos, and worksheets for each life stage; we had more content available than could fit in the printed guide! We've included some articles that span life stages, too. You'll also find the link to a full webcast featuring Morningstar director of personal finance Christine Benz tackling investing life stage by life stage.
Video: Tips for Investing at Every Life Stage
Article: Essential Financial Documents for Every Life Stage
Webcast: Investing Well at Every Life Stage
Early Accumulators
Article: How to Create an Investment Policy Statement
Worksheet: Investment Policy Statement Template
Article: Is Your Risk Tolerance At War With Your Risk Capacity?
Mid-Career Accumulators
Article: Ways to Pay For College If Your 529 Isn't Enough
Article: Morningstar's Guide to College Savings
Article: Taking a Loan to Pay for Kids' College? Read This First
Pre-Retirees
Article: Retirement Planning When There's an Age Gap
Article: A Social Security and Medicare Checklist for Near-Retirees
Retirees
Video: Why You Need a Retirement Policy Statement
Article: How to Create a Retirement Policy Statement
Worksheet: Retirement Policy Statement Template
Article: Get a Tax-Smart Plan for In-Retirement Withdrawals
Article: How to Create a Master Directory