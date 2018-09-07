Retirement Saver Portfolios for Schwab Supermarket Investors

Over the same time frame, many financial firms have aimed to serve as one-stop shops, too, allowing investors to buy and sell their own house brand of mutual funds, stocks and bonds, as well as mutual funds offered by third parties.

Over the past few decades, grocery stores have increasingly aimed to serve as one-stop shops for busy consumers. The trend started with supermarkets bolting on pharmacies and selling toiletries; banks, coffee bars, and restaurants came next. In-grocery bars seem to be the latest fad, with retailers hoping that consumers might be more likely to open their pocketbooks for pricey cheeses and takeaway foods if their cupholders contain a frosty pint of craft beer or glass of wine.

That said, Schwab hasn't ignored the winds of change. Over the past decade, the firm has built out its lineup of very low-cost, low-minimum index funds and exchange-traded funds. The presence of those ultra-low-cost choices makes the firm much easier to recommend as a one-stop investment shop than would otherwise be the case. While Schwab isn't quite as compelling a destination for retired investors with fixed-income-heavy portfolios--for reasons discussed here --it's a solid choice for investors who are accumulating assets for retirement.

Against that backdrop, the Schwab OneSource mutual fund supermarket may look less relevant today than it once did. While investors were once clamoring to buy funds run by boutique investment managers on a single brokerage platform like Schwab's, that's much less the case today.

More than 20 years and two major bear markets later, investor preferences have changed. The dot-com bust quelled many individuals' appetites for buying and selling stocks, and investors' interest in actively managed products has also waned. Sensible, ultradiversified products like target-date vehicles and index funds have been gaining assets at the expense of almost everything else.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) popularized the investment-supermarket concept in the early 1990s, capitalizing on no-load mutual funds' explosion in assets and the then-raging bull market. Investors relished the convenience of being able to trade funds from a broad gamut of investment firms, from Oakmark to Janus JNS to American Century, without having to maintain separate accounts with each of these firms.

Previously, I created in-retirement portfolios employing funds on Schwab's platform, including tax-deferred (IRA) and taxable (tax-efficient) models. This time around, I'll focus on model Schwab portfolios for accumulators: working people who have longer time horizons. I've created three Schwab Supermarket Retirement-Saver portfolios: Aggressive, Moderate, and Conservative. These portfolios are geared toward investors in tax-deferred accounts like IRAs and 401(k)s, meaning that they're not assembled with any consideration for tax efficiency.

Morningstar's Lifetime Allocation Indexes helped inform these portfolios' positionings. I employed many of the same holdings in these portfolios that I used with my in-retirement Schwab portfolios, relying heavily on Morningstar's medalist ratings to help identify the best options on Schwab's OneSource platform. (Schwab OneSource funds can be purchased without a load or transaction fee.)

Aggressive Schwab Supermarket Retirement-Saver Portfolio

Anticipated Time Horizon to Retirement: 40 years

20%: Oakmark Fund (OAKMX)

10%: Harbor Capital Appreciation (HCAIX)

25%: Schwab Total Stock Market Index (SWTSX)

40%: American Funds International Growth & Income (IGIFX)

5%: Metropolitan West Total Return Bond (MWTRX)





This portfolio uses the allocations of Morningstar's Lifetime Allocation 2060 Aggressive Index to guide its weightings. Given that it's geared toward someone with a 40-year time horizon, it features an aggressive 90% equity stake. Its U.S. equity portfolio is anchored by two of Morningstar's highest-conviction actively managed large-cap funds. Oakmark Fund provides value to blend exposure, while Harbor Capital Appreciation supplies high-octane growth stocks. Both receive Gold ratings currently.

As with the in-retirement Schwab portfolio, the Schwab saver portfolio includes Schwab Total Stock Market to help smooth out the active fund's sector exposure, provide additional exposure to small- and mid-caps, and to lower the portfolio's overall costs. Index-centric investors could use the index fund alone to supply their portfolios' U.S. equity exposure.

The portfolio includes ample exposure to foreign stocks through a holding in American Funds International Growth & Income. Here again, investors could reasonably supplant the active funds with a core international equity fund like Schwab International Index (SWISX).

The portfolio includes smaller positions in bond and commodities-tracking investments to provide a bit of extra diversification. MetWest Total Return Bond provides well-diversified core bond exposure, while Credit Suisse Commodity Return is in place to provide additional diversification and inflation protection.

Moderate Schwab Supermarket Retirement-Saver Portfolio

Anticipated Time Horizon to Retirement: 20 years

20%: Oakmark Fund

10%: Harbor Capital Appreciation

25%: Schwab Total Stock Market Index

30%: American Funds International Growth & Income

15%: Metropolitan West Total Return Bond





The Moderate Schwab Supermarket Saver portfolio employs the same basket of funds that I used with the Aggressive Saver portfolio, and the allocations aren't terribly different, either. Given that a person in his or her 40s has a 20-year time horizon until retirement, it's only reasonable that the bulk of the portfolio remains in stocks, which should enhance its return potential.

That said, there are a couple of noteworthy differences between the Aggressive and Moderate portfolios. First, the Moderate portfolio's equity allocation is a touch lower--85% versus 95% for the Aggressive portfolio. That differential owes to the Moderate portfolio's lighter international-equity allocation; the domestic-equity stakes in both portfolios are the same size.

The bond piece of the Moderate portfolio is also higher than the Aggressive portfolio's. Note that Morningstar's Lifetime Allocation Index for 2040 retirees with moderate time horizons contains tiny stakes in both Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and foreign bonds. However, the MetWest fund has the latitude to invest a portion of its portfolio into those areas, so I used that fund to provide all-in-one bond exposure.

Conservative Schwab Supermarket Retirement-Saver Portfolio

Anticipated Time Horizon to Retirement: 5 years

15%: Oakmark Fund

5%: Harbor Capital Appreciation

15%: Schwab Total Stock Market Index

20%: American Funds International Growth & Income

30%: Metropolitan West Total Return Bond

10%: Baird Short-Term Bond (BSBSX)

5%: Schwab Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Index (SWRSX)





As with the previous two portfolios, I used Morningstar's Lifetime Allocation Indexes to help set the baseline allocations--in this case, the 2025 Lifetime Allocation Index for investors with moderate risk capacities. (I stuck with the moderate index for this portfolio because the conservative index's positioning is simply too meek for most investors, in my view.)

Yet, even as it's notably more conservative than the Aggressive and Moderate Schwab Saver portfolios, the Conservative portfolio maintains a 55% weighting in stocks; the goal of that hefty allocation is to improve the portfolio's long-term return potential and preserve purchasing power.

The portfolio's bond position is substantially larger than the Moderate portfolio's. With a short period until retirement, investors at this life stage should consider diversifying within their bond allocations and queuing up assets to provide in-retirement living expenses. Pre-retirees might, therefore, consider steering part of their fixed-income sleeves to a short-term bond fund that could be readily converted into cash. After all, having sufficient short-term assets in the portfolio can help mitigate sequencing risk--the chance that a retiree could encounter a lousy market right out of the box. I also added a position in a TIPS fund, Schwab Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, to add inflation insulation to the enlarging fixed-income position.

How to Use

As with the bucket in-retirement portfolios, my key goal here is to depict sound asset-allocation and portfolio-management principles rather than to shoot out the lights with performance. That means that investors with very long time horizons and/or very high risk capacities could use it to help size up their own portfolios' asset allocations and suballocations. Alternatively, investors can use the portfolio as a source of ideas in building out their own portfolios. As with the bucket portfolios, I'll employ a strategic (that is, long-term and hands-off) approach to asset allocation; I'll make changes to the holdings only when individual holdings encounter fundamental problems or changes.

I also developed the portfolios without consideration for tax efficiency--that is, I assumed they would be held inside of a tax-sheltered wrapper of some kind, such as an IRA. Investors who intend to hold their portfolios inside of a taxable account would want to put a greater emphasis on tax efficiency, emphasizing index funds and ETFs on the equity side and municipal bonds for their fixed-income exposure.